All Wild Zones in Pokémon Legends Z-A Guide
Here’s how to catch all Pokémon in every Wild Zone in Pokémon Legends Z-A
Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zones are where you will catch Pokémon in Lumiose City. With this guide, we’ll show you where wild Pokémon are located and how to catch them.
Since Pokémon Legends Z-A is set entirely in one city, the Wild Zones have been introduced so that the city can house more Pokémon for you to catch.
There are 20 Wild Zones in the game, and we’ve detailed each of them below.
We’ll also explain how to unlock each Wild Zone, each of which unlocks after specific missions.
So read on, and you can finish your Pokedex in Pokémon Legends Z-A.
Pokémon Legends Z-A all Wild Zones
Wild Zone 1 Pokémon
The first Wild Zone! You’ll go here during the tutorial.
Wild Zone 1 contains these Pokémon:
- Fletchling
- Scatterbug
- Pidgey
- Mareep
- Weedle
- Pichu
- Bunnelby
- Pidgey (Alpha)
- Mareep (Alpha)
- Pichu (Alpha)
Wild Zone 2 Pokémon
Wild Zone 2 will be unlocked when you get access to the whole map.
Wild Zone 2 contains these Pokémon:
- Kakuna
- Patrat
- Binacle
- Staryu
- Magikarp
- Budew
Wild Zone 3 Pokémon
Wild Zone 3 will be unlocked when you get access to the whole map.
In Wild Zone 3, you can find the following Pokémon:
- Flabebe
- Litleo
- Espurr
- Pikachu
- Pancham
Wild Zone 4 Pokémon
Wild Zone 4 will be unlocked when you get access to the whole map.
In this Wild Zone, you can find these Pokémon:
- Patrat
- Gastly
- Honedge
- Spewpa
- Ekans
- Spinarak
Wild Zone 5 Pokémon
Wild Zone 5 is the final Wild Zone unlocked at the start of the game.
This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:
- Pidgeotto
- Abra
- Pidgey
- Bunnelby
- Bellsprout
- Electrike
- Venipede
Wild Zone 6 Pokémon
Wild Zone 6 is unlocked when you complete Mission 9.
This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:
- Buneary
- Binacle
- Magikarp
- Flaaffy
- Swablu
- Houndour
- Meditite
Wild Zone 7 Pokémon
Wild Zone 7 is unlocked when you complete Mission 9.
This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:
- Numel
- Machop
- Sandile
- Gible
- Drillbur
- Krokorok
Wild Zone 8 Pokémon
Wild Zone 8 has Vanillite in it, the best Pokémon. Wild Zone 8 is unlocked when you complete Mission 9.
This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:
- Roselia
- Audino
- Vanillite
- Floette
- Hippopotas
- Kakuna
- Shuppet
Wild Zone 9 Pokémon
Wild Zone 9 is unlocked when you complete Mission 9.
This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:
- Sableye
- Mawile
- Espurr
- Kadabra
- Carbink
- Fletchinder
Wild Zone 10 Pokémon
Wild Zone 10 is full of Pokemon hidden on the rooftops. Wild Zone 10 is unlocked when you complete Mission 9.
This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:
- Slowpoke
- Bellsprout
- Carvanha
- Staryu
- Watchog
- Arbok
- Tynamo
Wild Zone 11 Pokémon
Wild Zone 11 is split across the Saison Canal. Isn’t it weird that Surf isn’t an HM in this game?
Wild Zone 11 is unlocked when you complete Mission 14.
This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:
- Stunfisk
- Clauncher
- Furfrou
- Inkay
- Slowpoke
- Gyarados
Wild Zone 12 Pokémon
Wild Zone 12 is frozen because it’s full of Ice-type Pokémon. Catching Delibird is harder that Dark Souls.
Wild Zone 12 is unlocked when you complete Mission 14.
This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:
Wild Zone 13 Pokémon
Wild Zone 13 is unlocked around the halfway mark of the game.
Wild Zone 13 is unlocked when you complete Mission 14.
This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:
- Vivillon
- Pinsir
- Heracross
- Scyther
- Phantump
- Weepinbell
Wild Zone 14 Pokémon
Wild Zone 14 is one of the more unique areas of the game, taking place at a power plant.
This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:
- Aron
- Lairon
- Drilbur
- Excadrill
- Onix
- Emolga
- Helioptile
Wild Zone 15 Pokémon
Wild Zone 15 features a lot of Pokemon that only come out at night.
This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:
- Pumpkaboo
- Shuppet
- Scolipede
- Haunter
- Whirlipede
- Beedril
- Larvitar
Wild Zone 16 Pokémon
Wild Zone 16 is the home of one of the hardest Pokémon to catch in the game.
This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:
- Falinks
- Froakie
- Barbaracle
- Flaaffy
- Florges
- Starmie
Wild Zone 17 Pokémon
Wild Zone 17, one of the larger Wild Zones, is unlocked towards the end of the game. Look out for Pyroar.
This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:
- Diggersby
- Pyroar
- Klefki
- Skarmory
- Lampent
- Chespin
Wild Zone 18 Pokémon
Wild Zone 18 is unlocked towards the end of the game.
This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:
- Bagon
- Swablu
- Altaria
- Fennekin
- Noibat
- Noivern
Wild Zone 19 Pokémon
Wild Zone 19 is unlocked just before the final mission in the game.
This wild zone contains the following Pokémon:
- Drampa
- Cleffa
- Clefairy
- Eevee
- Audino
- Furfrou
- Kangaskhan
Wild Zone 20 Pokémon
This is it, the final Wild Zone. This is unlocked after you’ve finished the game and after the change that happens in the map. You won’t be able to miss it. Wild Zone 20 is the biggest Wild Zone in the game, and includes the most Pokémon of all.
Wild Zone 20 contains the following Pokémon:
- Charmander
- Squirtle
- Bulbasaur
- Tepig
- Totodile
- Chikorita
- Malamar
- Lucario
- Dragalge
- Roserade
- Hippodown
- Gardevoir
- Aggron
- Scrafty
- Garbador
Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone Complete Guides:
Wild Zone 1 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 2 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 3 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 4 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 5 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 6 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 7 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 8 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 9 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 10 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 11 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 12 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 13 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 14 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 15 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 16 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 17 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 18 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 19 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 20 Complete Guide
Pokémon Location Guides and More:
Shiny Pokémon Guide | Riolu Location | Dratini Location | Mystery Gifts | Eeveelution Guide | Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle locations | Shiny Locked Pokémon Guide | Guidance from a Yoga Master Walkthrough | Canari Quiz Answers | Riolu Evolution | Unlimited Shiny Pokémon Farming | Swirlix Evolution Guide | Get Well Fennekin Walkthrough | How to catch Zygarde walkthrough | All Mega Evolutions | How to get Froakie | Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokemon Home Compatibility | Friendship Explained | Ranked Battle Season 1 Rewards | Shiny Hunting Methods |