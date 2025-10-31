Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zones are where you will catch Pokémon in Lumiose City. With this guide, we’ll show you where wild Pokémon are located and how to catch them.

Since Pokémon Legends Z-A is set entirely in one city, the Wild Zones have been introduced so that the city can house more Pokémon for you to catch.

There are 20 Wild Zones in the game, and we’ve detailed each of them below.

We’ll also explain how to unlock each Wild Zone, each of which unlocks after specific missions.

So read on, and you can finish your Pokedex in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

Pokémon Legends Z-A all Wild Zones

Wild Zone 1 Pokémon

The first Wild Zone! You’ll go here during the tutorial.

Wild Zone 1 contains these Pokémon:

Fletchling

Scatterbug

Pidgey

Mareep

Weedle

Pichu

Bunnelby

Pidgey (Alpha)

Mareep (Alpha)

Pichu (Alpha)

Wild Zone 2 Pokémon

Wild Zone 2 will be unlocked when you get access to the whole map.

Wild Zone 2 contains these Pokémon:

Kakuna

Patrat

Binacle

Staryu

Magikarp

Budew

Wild Zone 3 Pokémon

Wild Zone 3 will be unlocked when you get access to the whole map.

In Wild Zone 3, you can find the following Pokémon:

Flabebe

Litleo

Espurr

Pikachu

Pancham

Wild Zone 3 Complete Guide

Wild Zone 4 Pokémon



Wild Zone 4 will be unlocked when you get access to the whole map.

In this Wild Zone, you can find these Pokémon:

Patrat

Gastly

Honedge

Spewpa

Ekans

Spinarak

Wild Zone 5 Pokémon

Wild Zone 5 is the final Wild Zone unlocked at the start of the game.

This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:

Pidgeotto

Abra

Pidgey

Bunnelby

Bellsprout

Electrike

Venipede

Wild Zone 6 Pokémon

Wild Zone 6 is unlocked when you complete Mission 9.

This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:

Buneary

Binacle

Magikarp

Flaaffy

Swablu

Houndour

Meditite

Wild Zone 7 Pokémon

Wild Zone 7 is unlocked when you complete Mission 9.

This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:

Numel

Machop

Sandile

Gible

Drillbur

Krokorok

Wild Zone 8 Pokémon

Wild Zone 8 has Vanillite in it, the best Pokémon. Wild Zone 8 is unlocked when you complete Mission 9.

This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:

Roselia

Audino

Vanillite

Floette

Hippopotas

Kakuna

Shuppet

Wild Zone 9 Pokémon

Wild Zone 9 is unlocked when you complete Mission 9.

This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:

Sableye

Mawile

Espurr

Kadabra

Carbink

Fletchinder

Wild Zone 10 Pokémon

Wild Zone 10 is full of Pokemon hidden on the rooftops. Wild Zone 10 is unlocked when you complete Mission 9.

This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:

Slowpoke

Bellsprout

Carvanha

Staryu

Watchog

Arbok

Tynamo

Wild Zone 11 Pokémon

Wild Zone 11 is split across the Saison Canal. Isn’t it weird that Surf isn’t an HM in this game?

Wild Zone 11 is unlocked when you complete Mission 14.

This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:

Stunfisk

Clauncher

Furfrou

Inkay

Slowpoke

Gyarados

Wild Zone 12 Pokémon

Wild Zone 12 is frozen because it’s full of Ice-type Pokémon. Catching Delibird is harder that Dark Souls.

Wild Zone 12 is unlocked when you complete Mission 14.

This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:

Delibird

Snover

Vanillite

Snorunt

Gogoat

Machop

Machoke

Bergmite

Wild Zone 13 Pokémon

Wild Zone 13 is unlocked around the halfway mark of the game.

Wild Zone 13 is unlocked when you complete Mission 14.

This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:

Vivillon

Pinsir

Heracross

Scyther

Phantump

Weepinbell

Wild Zone 14 Pokémon

Wild Zone 14 is one of the more unique areas of the game, taking place at a power plant.

This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:

Aron

Lairon

Drilbur

Excadrill

Onix

Emolga

Helioptile

Wild Zone 15 Pokémon

Wild Zone 15 features a lot of Pokemon that only come out at night.

This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:

Pumpkaboo

Shuppet

Scolipede

Haunter

Whirlipede

Beedril

Larvitar

Wild Zone 16 Pokémon

Wild Zone 16 is the home of one of the hardest Pokémon to catch in the game.

This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:

Falinks

Froakie

Barbaracle

Flaaffy

Florges

Starmie

Wild Zone 17 Pokémon

Wild Zone 17, one of the larger Wild Zones, is unlocked towards the end of the game. Look out for Pyroar.

This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:

Diggersby

Pyroar

Klefki

Skarmory

Lampent

Chespin

Wild Zone 18 Pokémon

Wild Zone 18 is unlocked towards the end of the game.

This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:

Bagon

Swablu

Altaria

Fennekin

Noibat

Noivern

Wild Zone 19 Pokémon

Wild Zone 19 is unlocked just before the final mission in the game.

This wild zone contains the following Pokémon:

Drampa

Cleffa

Clefairy

Eevee

Audino

Furfrou

Kangaskhan

Wild Zone 20 Pokémon

This is it, the final Wild Zone. This is unlocked after you’ve finished the game and after the change that happens in the map. You won’t be able to miss it. Wild Zone 20 is the biggest Wild Zone in the game, and includes the most Pokémon of all.

Wild Zone 20 contains the following Pokémon: