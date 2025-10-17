Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zones Guide: All Wild Zone Pokemon

Every Pokemon in every Wild Zone in Pom

Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zones Guide: All Wild Zone Pokemon

Wild Zones, which are new to Pokémon Legends Z-A, are where you’ll catch almost the entire Pokedex worth of Pokémon.

In this guide, we’ll break down which Pokémon you can find in each Wild Zone, and if you’re really stuck and looking for specific information on where to get each Pokémon, you can check out our extensive Wild Zone guides.

We’ll also explain how to unlock each Wild Zone, each of which unlocks after specific missions.

So read on, and you can finish your Pokedex in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

More Pokémon Legends Z-A Guides

Shiny Pokémon Guide | Riolu Location | Dratini Location | Mystery GiftsEeveelution Guide | Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle locations | Shiny Locked Pokémon Guide

Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 1

Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zones Guide: All Wild Zone Pokemon

The first Wild Zone! You’ll go here during the tutorial.

Wild Zone 1 contains these Pokémon:

  • Fletchling
  • Scatterbug
  • Pidgey
  • Mareep
  • Weedle
  • Pichu
  • Bunnelby

For more details, check out our extensive Wild Zone 1 guide.

Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 2

Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zones Guide: All Wild Zone Pokemon

Wild Zone 2 will be unlocked when you get access to the whole map.

Wild Zone 2 contains these Pokémon:

  • Kakuna
  • Patrat
  • Binacle
  • Staryu
  • Magikarp
  • Budew

For more details, check out our extensive Wild Zone 2 guide.

Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 3

Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zones Guide: All Wild Zone Pokemon

Wild Zone 3 will be unlocked when you get access to the whole map.

In Wild Zone 3, you can find the following Pokémon:

  •  Flabebe
  • Litleo
  • Espurr
  • Pikachu
  • Pancham

For detailed information on each Pokémon’s location, check out our extensive Wild Zone guide.

Wild Zone 3 Complete Guide 

Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 4
Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zones Guide: All Wild Zone Pokemon

Wild Zone 4 will be unlocked when you get access to the whole map.

In this Wild Zone, you can find these Pokémon:

  • Patrat
  • Gastly
  • Honedge
  • Spewpa
  • Ekans
  • Spinarak

For detailed information on each Pokémon’s location, check out our extensive Wild Zone guide.

Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 5

Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zones Guide: All Wild Zone Pokemon

Wild Zone 5 is the final Wild Zone unlocked at the start of the game.

This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:

  • Pidgeotto
  • Abra
  • Pidgey
  • Bunnelby
  • Bellsprout
  • Electrike
  • Venipede

For detailed information on each Pokémon’s location, check out our extensive Wild Zone guide.

Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 6

Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zones Guide: All Wild Zone Pokemon

Wild Zone 6 is unlocked when you complete Mission 9.

This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:

  • Buneary
  • Binacle
  • Magikarp
  • Flaaffy
  • Swablu
  • Houndour
  • Meditite

For detailed information on each Pokémon’s location, check out our extensive Wild Zone guide.

Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 7

Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zones Guide: All Wild Zone Pokemon

Wild Zone 7 is unlocked when you complete Mission 9.

This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:

  • Numel
  • Machop
  • Sandile
  • Gible
  • Drillbur
  • Krokorok

For detailed information on each Pokémon’s location, check out our extensive Wild Zone guide.

Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 8

Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zones Guide: All Wild Zone Pokemon

Wild Zone 8 has Vanillite in it, the best Pokémon. Wild  Zone 8 is unlocked when you complete Mission 9.

This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:

  • Roselia
  • Audino
  • Vanillite
  • Floette
  • Hippopotas
  • Kakuna
  • Shuppet

For detailed information on each Pokémon’s location, check out our extensive Wild Zone guide.

Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 9

Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zones Guide: All Wild Zone Pokemon

Wild Zone 9 is unlocked when you complete Mission 9.

This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:

  •  Sableye
  • Mawile
  • Espurr
  • Kadabra
  • Carbink
  • Fletchinder

For detailed information on each Pokémon’s location, check out our extensive Wild Zone guide.

Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 10

Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zones Guide: All Wild Zone Pokemon

Wild Zone 10 is full of Pokemon hidden on the rooftops. Wild Zone 10 is unlocked when you complete Mission 9.

This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:

  •  Slowpoke
  • Bellsprout
  • Carvanha
  • Staryu
  • Watchog
  • Arbok
  • Tynamo

For detailed information on each Pokémon’s location, check out our extensive Wild Zone guide.

Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 11

Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zones Guide: All Wild Zone Pokemon

Wild Zone 11 is split across the Saison Canal. Isn’t it weird that Surf isn’t an HM in this game?

Wild Zone 11 is unlocked when you complete Mission 14.

This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:

  •  Stunfisk
  • Clauncher
  • Furfrou
  • Inkay
  • Slowpoke
  • Gyarados

For detailed information on each Pokémon’s location, check out our extensive Wild Zone guide.

Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 12

Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zones Guide: All Wild Zone Pokemon

Wild Zone 12 is frozen because it’s full of Ice-type Pokémon. Catching Delibird is harder that Dark Souls.

Wild Zone 12 is unlocked when you complete Mission 14.

This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:

  • Delibird
  • Snover
  • Vanillite
  • Snorunt
  • Gogoat
  • Machop
  • Machoke
  • Bergmite

For detailed information on each Pokémon’s location, check out our extensive Wild Zone guide.

Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 13

Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zones Guide: All Wild Zone Pokemon

Wild Zone 13 is unlocked around the halfway mark of the game.

Wild Zone 13 is unlocked when you complete Mission 14.

This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:

  •  Vivillon
  • Pinsir
  • Heracross
  • Scyther
  • Phantump
  • Weepinbell

For detailed information on each Pokémon’s location, check out our extensive Wild Zone guide.

Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 14

Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zones Guide: All Wild Zone Pokemon

Wild Zone 14 is one of the more unique areas of the game, taking place at a power plant.

This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:

  •  Aron
  • Lairon
  • Drilbur
  • Excadrill
  • Onix
  • Emolga
  • Helioptile

For detailed information on each Pokémon’s location, check out our extensive Wild Zone guide.

Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 15

Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zones Guide: All Wild Zone Pokemon

Wild Zone 15 features a lot of Pokemon that only come out at night.

This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:

  •  Pumpkaboo
  • Shuppet
  • Scolipede
  • Haunter
  • Whirlipede
  • Beedril
  • Larvitar

For detailed information on each Pokémon’s location, check out our extensive Wild Zone guide.

Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 16

Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zones Guide: All Wild Zone Pokemon

Wild Zone 16 is the home of one of the hardest Pokémon to catch in the game.

This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:

  •  Falinks
  • Froakie
  • Barbaracle
  • Flaaffy
  • Florges
  • Starmie

For detailed information on each Pokémon’s location, check out our extensive Wild Zone guide.

Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 17

Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zones Guide: All Wild Zone Pokemon

Wild Zone 17, one of the larger Wild Zones, is unlocked towards the end of the game. Look out for Pyroar.

This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:

  • Diggersby
  • Pyroar
  • Klefki
  • Skarmory
  • Lampent
  • Chespin

For detailed information on each Pokémon’s location, check out our extensive Wild Zone guide.

Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 18
Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zones Guide: All Wild Zone Pokemon

Wild Zone 18 is unlocked towards the end of the game.

This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:

  • Bagon
  • Swablu
  • Altaria
  • Fennekin
  • Noibat
  • Noivern

For detailed information on each Pokémon’s location, check out our extensive Wild Zone guide.

Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 19

Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zones Guide: All Wild Zone Pokemon

Wild Zone 19 is unlocked just before the final mission in the game.

This wild zone contains the following Pokémon:

  • Drampa
  • Cleffa
  • Clefairy
  • Eevee
  • Audino
  • Furfrou
  • Kangaskhan

For detailed information on each Pokémon’s location, check out our extensive Wild Zone guide.

Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 20

Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zones Guide: All Wild Zone Pokemon

This is it, the final Wild Zone. This is unlocked after you’ve finished the game and after the change that happens in the map. You won’t be able to miss it. Wild Zone 20 is the biggest Wild Zone in the game, and includes the most Pokémon of all.

Wild Zone 20 contains the following Pokémon:

  • Charmander
  • Squirtle
  • Bulbasaur
  • Tepig
  • Totodile
  • Chikorita
  • Malamar
  • Lucario
  • Dragalge
  • Roserade
  • Hippodown
  • Gardevoir
  • Aggron
  • Scrafty
  • Garbador

For detailed information on each Pokemon’s location, check out our extensive Wild Zone guide.

CRKD Nitro Deck
£89.99$89.99
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Dual Pack
£75.94$119.99
Nintendo Switch Wireless Pro Controller
£45.96£49.95£54.99$69.99$99
Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - Neon Blue/Neon Red
£289£309.99$349.99$349.99$368.99
Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - White
£274.50£309.99$349$349.99$362.17$399.99
LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System
£209.99$419.95
Some external links on this page are affiliate links, if you click on our affiliate links and make a purchase we might receive a commission.