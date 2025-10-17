Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zones Guide: All Wild Zone Pokemon
Wild Zones, which are new to Pokémon Legends Z-A, are where you’ll catch almost the entire Pokedex worth of Pokémon.
In this guide, we’ll break down which Pokémon you can find in each Wild Zone, and if you’re really stuck and looking for specific information on where to get each Pokémon, you can check out our extensive Wild Zone guides.
We’ll also explain how to unlock each Wild Zone, each of which unlocks after specific missions.
So read on, and you can finish your Pokedex in Pokémon Legends Z-A.
Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 1
The first Wild Zone! You’ll go here during the tutorial.
Wild Zone 1 contains these Pokémon:
- Fletchling
- Scatterbug
- Pidgey
- Mareep
- Weedle
- Pichu
- Bunnelby
Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 2
Wild Zone 2 will be unlocked when you get access to the whole map.
Wild Zone 2 contains these Pokémon:
- Kakuna
- Patrat
- Binacle
- Staryu
- Magikarp
- Budew
Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 3
Wild Zone 3 will be unlocked when you get access to the whole map.
In Wild Zone 3, you can find the following Pokémon:
- Flabebe
- Litleo
- Espurr
- Pikachu
- Pancham
Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 4
Wild Zone 4 will be unlocked when you get access to the whole map.
In this Wild Zone, you can find these Pokémon:
- Patrat
- Gastly
- Honedge
- Spewpa
- Ekans
- Spinarak
Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 5
Wild Zone 5 is the final Wild Zone unlocked at the start of the game.
This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:
- Pidgeotto
- Abra
- Pidgey
- Bunnelby
- Bellsprout
- Electrike
- Venipede
Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 6
Wild Zone 6 is unlocked when you complete Mission 9.
This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:
- Buneary
- Binacle
- Magikarp
- Flaaffy
- Swablu
- Houndour
- Meditite
Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 7
Wild Zone 7 is unlocked when you complete Mission 9.
This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:
- Numel
- Machop
- Sandile
- Gible
- Drillbur
- Krokorok
Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 8
Wild Zone 8 has Vanillite in it, the best Pokémon. Wild Zone 8 is unlocked when you complete Mission 9.
This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:
- Roselia
- Audino
- Vanillite
- Floette
- Hippopotas
- Kakuna
- Shuppet
Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 9
Wild Zone 9 is unlocked when you complete Mission 9.
This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:
- Sableye
- Mawile
- Espurr
- Kadabra
- Carbink
- Fletchinder
Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 10
Wild Zone 10 is full of Pokemon hidden on the rooftops. Wild Zone 10 is unlocked when you complete Mission 9.
This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:
- Slowpoke
- Bellsprout
- Carvanha
- Staryu
- Watchog
- Arbok
- Tynamo
Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 11
Wild Zone 11 is split across the Saison Canal. Isn’t it weird that Surf isn’t an HM in this game?
Wild Zone 11 is unlocked when you complete Mission 14.
This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:
- Stunfisk
- Clauncher
- Furfrou
- Inkay
- Slowpoke
- Gyarados
Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 12
Wild Zone 12 is frozen because it’s full of Ice-type Pokémon. Catching Delibird is harder that Dark Souls.
Wild Zone 12 is unlocked when you complete Mission 14.
This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:
Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 13
Wild Zone 13 is unlocked around the halfway mark of the game.
Wild Zone 13 is unlocked when you complete Mission 14.
This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:
- Vivillon
- Pinsir
- Heracross
- Scyther
- Phantump
- Weepinbell
Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 14
Wild Zone 14 is one of the more unique areas of the game, taking place at a power plant.
This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:
- Aron
- Lairon
- Drilbur
- Excadrill
- Onix
- Emolga
- Helioptile
Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 15
Wild Zone 15 features a lot of Pokemon that only come out at night.
This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:
- Pumpkaboo
- Shuppet
- Scolipede
- Haunter
- Whirlipede
- Beedril
- Larvitar
Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 16
Wild Zone 16 is the home of one of the hardest Pokémon to catch in the game.
This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:
- Falinks
- Froakie
- Barbaracle
- Flaaffy
- Florges
- Starmie
Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 17
Wild Zone 17, one of the larger Wild Zones, is unlocked towards the end of the game. Look out for Pyroar.
This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:
- Diggersby
- Pyroar
- Klefki
- Skarmory
- Lampent
- Chespin
Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 18
Wild Zone 18 is unlocked towards the end of the game.
This Wild Zone contains the following Pokémon:
- Bagon
- Swablu
- Altaria
- Fennekin
- Noibat
- Noivern
Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 19
Wild Zone 19 is unlocked just before the final mission in the game.
This wild zone contains the following Pokémon:
- Drampa
- Cleffa
- Clefairy
- Eevee
- Audino
- Furfrou
- Kangaskhan
Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 20
This is it, the final Wild Zone. This is unlocked after you’ve finished the game and after the change that happens in the map. You won’t be able to miss it. Wild Zone 20 is the biggest Wild Zone in the game, and includes the most Pokémon of all.
Wild Zone 20 contains the following Pokémon:
- Charmander
- Squirtle
- Bulbasaur
- Tepig
- Totodile
- Chikorita
- Malamar
- Lucario
- Dragalge
- Roserade
- Hippodown
- Gardevoir
- Aggron
- Scrafty
- Garbador
