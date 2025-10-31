Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 9 Guide
We show you all the Pokémon found in Wild Zone 9 in this Pokémon Legends Z-A guide
You can find six Pokémon in Legends Z-A’s Wild Zone 9, including Carbink, Fletchinder, and more.
Wild Zone 9 is unlocked after several main missions. You’ll be notified via your Rotom Phone when you leave Hotel Z that a new Wild Area has been unlocked.
The Wild Zones are the brand new locations in the Switch and Switch 2 games that contain large amounts of wild Pokémon. You won’t have trouble catching most of them, but others require extra effort.
This guide will give you all the information you need to catch every Pokémon in the Wild Zone 9.
This area is mainly focused on rooftops and scaffolding on the ground. It is home to many Pokémon that have the ability to Mega Evolve, including Sableye and Mawile.
Wild Zone 9 in Pokémon Legends Z-A contains the following Pokémon:
- Sableye
- Mawile
- Espurr
- Kadabra
- Carbink
- Fletchinder
All Pokémon in Wild Zone 9
Sableye
Sableye roams throughout Wild Zone 9.
Mawile
Mawile can be found in two places. It is consistently on a roof at the corner of Wild Zone 9, which can be accessed by a single ladder. It can also be found roaming on the area.
Espurr
Espurr is on the rooftops of Wild Zone 9.
Kadabra
Kadabra can be found in an isolated area of Wild Zone 9. Kadabra, much like Abra, has a chance to flee via the move Teleport, so be quick when you try to catch it, or sneak up on the Pokemon.
Carbink
Carbink can be found near Mega Shard crystals on the roof of Wild Zone 9.
Fletchinder
Fletchinder can be found on the rooftops of Wild Zone 9.
