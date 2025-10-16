Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 9 Guide: All Pokémon locations in Wild Zone 9

Having trouble finding Pokémon in Wild Zone 9 in Pokémon Legends Z-A?

Pokémon Legends Z-A introduces Wild Zones, new in-game areas that contain large amounts of wild Pokémon. While plenty of Pokémon are easy enough to find, others are well hidden, and some require specific circumstances.

This guide will give you all the information you need to catch every Pokémon in the Wild Zone 9. Wild Zone 9 is unlocked after several main missions. You’ll be notified via your Rotom Phone when you leave Hotel Z that a new Wild Area has been unlocked.

This area is mainly focused on rooftops and scaffolding on the ground. It is home to many Pokémon that have the ability to Mega Evolve, including Sableye and Mawile.

Wild Zone 9 in Pokémon Legends Z-A contains the following Pokémon:

Sableye

Sableye roams throughout Wild Zone 9.

Mawile

Mawile can be found in two places. It is consistently on a roof at the corner of Wild Zone 9, which can be accessed by a single ladder. It can also be found roaming on the area.

Espurr

Espurr is on the rooftops of Wild Zone 9.

Kadabra

Kadabra can be found in an isolated area of Wild Zone 9. Kadabra, much like Abra, has a chance to flee via the move Teleport, so be quick when you try to catch it, or sneak up on the Pokemon.

Carbink

Carbink can be found near Mega Shard crystals on the roof of Wild Zone 9.

Fletchinder

Fletchinder can be found on the rooftops of Wild Zone 9.