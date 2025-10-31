Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 8 Guide
All Pokémon found in Wild Area 8 in Pokémon Legends Z-A
Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 8 is near the start of the game and contains six Pokémon, including Drillbur, Krokorok, and more.
Wild Zones are new to the Pokémon franchise and contain large amounts of wild Pokémon. While Pokémon still appear outside of the Wild Zones in Lumiose City, the majority of Pokémon are found here. Some are simple to catch, but others are not.
In this guide, we will give you all the information you need to catch every Pokémon in the Wild Zone 8. Wild Zone 8 is unlocked near the start of the game. You’ll have to complete some story missions to unlock it, but not many.
Wild Zone 8 in Pokémon Legends Z-A contains the following Pokémon:
- Numel
- Machop
- Sandile
- Gible
- Drillbur
- Krokorok
All Pokémon in Wild Zone 8
Numel
Numel appears near the bread stand near the gate at the front of the Wild Zone.
Machop
Machop can be found in the middle of the Wild Zone.
Sandile
Sandile can be found swimming around in the sand that circles the area.
Drilbur
Drilbur can be found in the dirt patches that pop up around the Wild Zone. It will be Drillbur, or rarely, a Gible.
Krokorok
Krokorok can also be found surfing around the sand on the outer edge of the area. Krokorok can be found alongside the smaller Sandile.
Gible
Gible is the rarest Pokémon in this area. It can be found at night, in the small dirt patches that also produce Drillbur encounters.
