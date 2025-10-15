Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 8 Guide: All Pokemon locations in Wild Zone 8

Wondering where all the Pokémon are in Wild Zone 8 in Pokémon Legends: Z-A?

Pokémon Legends Z-A introduces Wild Zones to the franchise, new in-game areas that contain large amounts of wild Pokémon. While Pokémon still appear outside of the Wild Zones in Lumiose City, the majority of Pokémon are found in the Wild Zones.

While plenty of Pokémon are easy enough to find, others are well hidden, and some require specific circumstances.

In this guide, we will give you all the information you need to catch every Pokémon in the Wild Zone 8. Wild Zone 8 is unlocked near the start of the game. You’ll have to complete some story missions to unlock it, but not many.

Wild Zone 8 in Pokémon Legends Z-A contains the following Pokémon:

Numel

Machop

Sandile

Gible

Drillbur

Krokorok

Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 8: All Pokemon Locations

Numel

Numel appears near the bread stand near the gate at the front of the Wild Zone.

Machop

Machop can be found in the middle of the Wild Zone.

Sandile

Sandile can be found swimming around in the sand that circles the area.

Drilbur

Drilbur can be found in the dirt patches that pop up around the Wild Zone. It will be Drillbur, or rarely, a Gible.

Krokorok

Krokorok can also be found surfing around the sand on the outer edge of the area. Krokorok can be found alongside the smaller Sandile.

Gible

Gible is the rarest Pokémon in this area. It can be found at night, in the small dirt patches that also produce Drillbur encounters.