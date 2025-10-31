Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 7 Guide
Here’s all 7 Pokémon you can catch in Wild Area 7 in Pokémon Legends Z-A
Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 7 contains seven different Pokémon to catch, including Shuppet, Kakuna, and Florette.
Wild Zone 7 is unlocked near the start of the game. You’ll have to complete some story missions to unlock it, but not many.
Wild Zones, in case you didn’t know, are the areas of Pokémon Legends Z-A’s Lumiose City where players can catch wild Pokémon. While Pokémon still appear outside of the Wild Zones in Lumiose City, the majority of Pokémon are found in the Wild Zones.
Lot of Pokémon are easy enough to find, but others are well hidden, and some require certain conditions to appear. In this guide, we will give you all the information you need to catch every Pokémon in the Wild Zone 7.
Wild Zone 7 in Pokémon Legends Z-A contains the following Pokémon:
- Roselia
- Audino
- Vanillite
- Floette
- Hippopotas
- Kakuna
- Shuppet
All Pokémon in Wild Zone 7
Roselia
Roselia is near the benches during the day.
Audino
Audino is found near the plynth in the middle.
Vanillite
Vanillite can be found near the ice cream stand, as it should be.
Floette
Floette is found throughout the Wild Zone.
Hippopotas
Hippopotas can be found in the grass in the middle of the area.
Kakuna
Kakuna can be found hanging out in the trees.
Shuppet
Shuppet can be found in large numbers, but only at night.
