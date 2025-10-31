Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 7 Guide

Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 7 contains seven different Pokémon to catch, including Shuppet, Kakuna, and Florette.

Wild Zone 7 is unlocked near the start of the game. You’ll have to complete some story missions to unlock it, but not many.

Wild Zones, in case you didn’t know, are the areas of Pokémon Legends Z-A’s Lumiose City where players can catch wild Pokémon. While Pokémon still appear outside of the Wild Zones in Lumiose City, the majority of Pokémon are found in the Wild Zones.

Lot of Pokémon are easy enough to find, but others are well hidden, and some require certain conditions to appear. In this guide, we will give you all the information you need to catch every Pokémon in the Wild Zone 7.

Wild Zone 7 in Pokémon Legends Z-A contains the following Pokémon:

Roselia

Audino

Vanillite

Floette

Hippopotas

Kakuna

Shuppet

All Pokémon in Wild Zone 7

Roselia

Roselia is near the benches during the day.

Audino

Audino is found near the plynth in the middle.

Vanillite

Vanillite can be found near the ice cream stand, as it should be.

Floette

Floette is found throughout the Wild Zone.

Hippopotas

Hippopotas can be found in the grass in the middle of the area.

Kakuna

Kakuna can be found hanging out in the trees.

Shuppet

Shuppet can be found in large numbers, but only at night.