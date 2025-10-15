Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 7 Guide: All Pokemon locations in Wild Zone 7

Wondering where all the Pokémon are in Wild Zone 7 in Pokémon Legends: Z-A?

New to this era of Pokémon, Pokémon Legends Z-A introduces Wild Zones, new in-game areas that contain large amounts of wild Pokémon. While Pokémon still appear outside of the Wild Zones in Lumiose City, the majority of Pokémon are found in the Wild Zones.

While plenty of Pokémon are easy enough to find, others are well hidden, and some require specific circumstances.

In this guide, we will give you all the information you need to catch every Pokémon in the Wild Zone 7. Wild Zone 7 is unlocked near the start of the game. You’ll have to complete some story missions to unlock it, but not many.

Wild Zone 7 in Pokémon Legends Z-A contains the following Pokémon:

Roselia

Audino

Vanillite

Floette

Hippopotas

Kakuna

Shuppet

Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 7: All Pokemon Locations

Roselia

Roselia is near the benches during the day.

Audino

Audino is found near the plynth in the middle.

Vanillite

Vanillite can be found near the ice cream stand, as it should be.

Floette

Floette is found throughout the Wild Zone.

Hippopotas

Hippopotas can be found in the grass in the middle of the area.

Kakuna

Kakuna can be found hanging out in the trees.

Shuppet

Shuppet can be found in large numbers, but only at night.