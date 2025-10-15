Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 7 Guide: All Pokemon locations in Wild Zone 7
Wondering where all the Pokémon are in Wild Zone 7 in Pokémon Legends: Z-A?
New to this era of Pokémon, Pokémon Legends Z-A introduces Wild Zones, new in-game areas that contain large amounts of wild Pokémon. While Pokémon still appear outside of the Wild Zones in Lumiose City, the majority of Pokémon are found in the Wild Zones.
While plenty of Pokémon are easy enough to find, others are well hidden, and some require specific circumstances.
In this guide, we will give you all the information you need to catch every Pokémon in the Wild Zone 7. Wild Zone 7 is unlocked near the start of the game. You’ll have to complete some story missions to unlock it, but not many.
Wild Zone 7 in Pokémon Legends Z-A contains the following Pokémon:
- Roselia
- Audino
- Vanillite
- Floette
- Hippopotas
- Kakuna
- Shuppet
Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 7: All Pokemon Locations
Roselia
Roselia is near the benches during the day.
Audino
Audino is found near the plynth in the middle.
Vanillite
Vanillite can be found near the ice cream stand, as it should be.
Floette
Floette is found throughout the Wild Zone.
Hippopotas
Hippopotas can be found in the grass in the middle of the area.
Kakuna
Kakuna can be found hanging out in the trees.
Shuppet
Shuppet can be found in large numbers, but only at night.