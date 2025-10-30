Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 6 Guide
All Pokémon types found in Wild Area 6 in Pokémon Legends Z-A
Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 6 Guide is unlocked near the start of the game. You’ll have to complete some story missions to unlock it, but not many.
Zone 6 contains a massive seven types of Pokémon, including Flaaffy, Meditie, and Houndour.
New to this era of Pokémon, Pokémon Legends Z-A introduces Wild Zones, new in-game areas that contain large amounts of wild Pokémon. While plenty are easy to find, others are well hidden.
In this guide, we will give you all the information you need to catch every Pokémon in the Wild Zone 6.
Wild Zone 6 in Pokémon Legends Z-A contains the following Pokémon:
- Buneary
- Binacle
- Magikarp
- Flaaffy
- Swablu
- Houndour
- Meditite
All Pokémon in Wild Zone 6
Buneary
Buneary is near the trees near the front gate of the area.
Magikarp
Magikarp can be found in the stream under the bridge.
Swablu
Swablu is on the roof, near Flaaffy.
Houndour
Houndour is near the doors in the middle of the area. There is also an Alpha Houndoom near this area.
Binacle
You can find Binacle in the lower area. There’s a small gap in the fence where you can either roll down to the area, or use the ladder.
Flaaffy
Flaaffy can be found on the roof. Use the ladder near the front gate to the Wild Zone.
Meditite
Meditite can be found in the battle cage in the middle of the Wild Zone.
