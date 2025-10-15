Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 6 Guide: All Pokemon locations in Wild Zone 6

Wondering where all the Pokémon are in Wild Zone 6 in Pokémon Legends: Z-A?

New to this era of Pokémon, Pokémon Legends Z-A introduces Wild Zones, new in-game areas that contain large amounts of wild Pokémon. While plenty of Pokémon are easy enough to find, others are well hidden, and some require specific circumstances.

In this guide, we will give you all the information you need to catch every Pokémon in the Wild Zone 6. Wild Zone 6 is unlocked near the start of the game. You’ll have to complete some story missions to unlock it, but not many.

Wild Zone 6 in Pokémon Legends Z-A contains the following Pokémon:

Buneary

Binacle

Magikarp

Flaaffy

Swablu

Houndour

Meditite

Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 6: All Pokemon Locations

Buneary

Buneary is near the trees near the front gate of the area.

Magikarp

Magikarp can be found in the stream under the bridge.

Swablu

Swablu is on the roof, near Flaaffy.

Houndour

Houndour is near the doors in the middle of the area. There is also an Alpha Houndoom near this area.

Binacle

You can find Binacle in the lower area. There’s a small gap in the fence where you can either roll down to the area, or use the ladder.

Flaaffy

Flaaffy can be found on the roof. Use the ladder near the front gate to the Wild Zone.

Meditite

Meditite can be found in the battle cage in the middle of the Wild Zone.