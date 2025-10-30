Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 5 Guide
Here’s every kind of Pokémon found in Wild Zone 5 in Pokémon Legends Z-A
Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 5 is in a central Wild Zone, with a focus on Pokémon you’d find in urban environments.
Here, you can find and catch a massive seven kinds of Pokémon, including Electrike, Venipede, and Bellsprout.
Pokémon Legends Z-A’s Wild Zones are a new in-game areas that contain large amounts of wild Pokémon to catch, some of which are well hidden.
This guide will give you all the information you need to catch every Pokémon in the Wild Zone 5. Wild Zone 5 is unlocked at the start of the game, as soon as you get access to Wild Zones.
Wild Zone 5 in Pokémon Legends Z-A contains the following Pokémon:
- Pidgeotto
- Abra
- Pidgey
- Bunnelby
- Bellsprout
- Electrike
- Venipede
All Pokémon in Wild Zone 3
Pidgey
Pidgey can be found all over Wild Zone 5, including on a car right at the front gate.
Pidgeotto
Pidgeotto can be found on the rooftops around Wild Zone 5.
Abra
Abra can be found on the rooftops in Wild Zone 5. Abra is a fleeing Pokémon. If you approach it, it will attempt to use the move Teleport, as it does in the core series. Try your best to catch or freeze Abra before it leaves to make it easier to catch.
Venipede
Venipede can be found in the small grass area near the entrance of Wild Zone 5. Bunnelby and Bellsprout are also in this area.
Bunnelby
Bunnelby can be found in the small grassy area near the entrance to Wild Zone 5.
Electrike
Electrike can be found on the roof, usually in pairs.
Bellsprout
Bellsprout can be found in the small grassy area near the ice cream stand. Venipede and Bunnelby are also in this area.
Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone Complete Guides:
Wild Zone 1 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 2 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 3 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 4 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 5 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 6 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 7 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 8 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 9 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 10 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 11 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 12 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 13 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 14 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 15 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 16 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 17 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 18 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 19 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 20 Complete Guide
Pokémon Location Guides and More:
Shiny Pokémon Guide | Riolu Location | Dratini Location | Mystery Gifts | Eeveelution Guide | Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle locations | Shiny Locked Pokémon Guide | Guidance from a Yoga Master Walkthrough | Canari Quiz Answers | Riolu Evolution | Unlimited Shiny Pokémon Farming | Swirlix Evolution Guide | Get Well Fennekin Walkthrough | How to catch Zygarde walkthrough | All Mega Evolutions | How to get Froakie | Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokemon Home Compatibility | Friendship Explained | Ranked Battle Season 1 Rewards | Shiny Hunting Methods |