Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 5 Guide

Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 5 is in a central Wild Zone, with a focus on Pokémon you’d find in urban environments.

Here, you can find and catch a massive seven kinds of Pokémon, including Electrike, Venipede, and Bellsprout.

Pokémon Legends Z-A’s Wild Zones are a new in-game areas that contain large amounts of wild Pokémon to catch, some of which are well hidden.

This guide will give you all the information you need to catch every Pokémon in the Wild Zone 5. Wild Zone 5 is unlocked at the start of the game, as soon as you get access to Wild Zones.

Wild Zone 5 in Pokémon Legends Z-A contains the following Pokémon:

Pidgeotto

Abra

Pidgey

Bunnelby

Bellsprout

Electrike

Venipede

All Pokémon in Wild Zone 3

Pidgey

Pidgey can be found all over Wild Zone 5, including on a car right at the front gate.

Pidgeotto

Pidgeotto can be found on the rooftops around Wild Zone 5.

Abra

Abra can be found on the rooftops in Wild Zone 5. Abra is a fleeing Pokémon. If you approach it, it will attempt to use the move Teleport, as it does in the core series. Try your best to catch or freeze Abra before it leaves to make it easier to catch.

Venipede

Venipede can be found in the small grass area near the entrance of Wild Zone 5. Bunnelby and Bellsprout are also in this area.

Bunnelby

Bunnelby can be found in the small grassy area near the entrance to Wild Zone 5.

Electrike

Electrike can be found on the roof, usually in pairs.

Bellsprout

Bellsprout can be found in the small grassy area near the ice cream stand. Venipede and Bunnelby are also in this area.