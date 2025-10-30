Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 4 Guide

Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 4 contains six different kind of Pokémon, including Gastly and Ekans.

Wild Zone 4 takes place in a graveyard, and as such, focuses on ghost-type Pokémon. This is a great place to add diverse types to your Pokémon Z-A team.

The Wild Zones are where you catch new monsters in Pokémon Legends Z-A, some of which are straight forward to find, but others requiring specific circumstances to locate.

This Pokémon Legends Z-A guide will give you all the information you need to catch every Pokémon in the Wild Zone 4, which is already unlocked at the start of the game, as soon as you get access to Wild Zones.

Wild Zone 4 in Pokémon Legends Z-A contains the following Pokémon:

All Pokemon in Wild Zone 4

Patrat

Patrat is the most common Pokémon in the early game for some reason. You can find many of them in the central area.

Gastly

There are a lot of Gastly around the cemetery, obviously. You can find them floating between the lines of gravestones in Wild Zone 4.

Spinarak

Spinarak can be found hanging off the side of the large mausoleum in the middle of the graveyard, or hanging on the side of graves.

Spewpa

Spewpa can be found in corners of the Wild Zones, often hiding under trees.

Ekans

Ekans can be found under several trees, mostly at night.

Honedge

Hoendge can be found floating around Wild Zone 4 at night.