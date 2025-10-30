Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 3 Guide
All Pokémon found in Wild Zone 3 in Pokémon Legends Z-A
Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 3 contains five kinds of monsters, including Pikachu and Espurr.
Lumiose City’s Wild Zones is where players catch Pokémon in Legends Z-A, and while some of them are easy to find, others are well hidden, and some require specific circumstances.
This Pokémon Legends Z-A guide will give you all the information you need to catch every Pokémon in the Wild Zone 3, which is unlocked at the start of the game, as soon as you get access to Wild Zones.
Wild Zone 3 in Pokémon Legends Z-A contains the following Pokémon:
- Flabebe
- Litleo
- Espurr
- Pikachu
- Pancham
All Pokémon in Wild Zone 3
Flabebe
Flabebe can be found in the center of Wild Zone 3.
Litleo
Litleo can be found in a garden to the side of the stone tower in Wild Zone 3.
Pancham
Pancham can be found to the left of the stone tower in Wild Zone 3.
Skiddo
Skiddo can be found near the front gate, near Pancham.
Pikachu
Pikachu can be found to the right hand side of Wild Zone 3 when entering the zone via the front gate.
Espurr
Espurr can be found in the back right corner of Wild Zone 3.
Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone Complete Guides:
Wild Zone 1 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 2 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 3 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 4 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 5 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 6 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 7 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 8 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 9 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 10 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 11 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 12 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 13 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 14 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 15 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 16 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 17 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 18 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 19 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 20 Complete Guide
Pokémon Location Guides and More:
Shiny Pokémon Guide | Riolu Location | Dratini Location | Mystery Gifts | Eeveelution Guide | Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle locations | Shiny Locked Pokémon Guide | Guidance from a Yoga Master Walkthrough | Canari Quiz Answers | Riolu Evolution | Unlimited Shiny Pokémon Farming | Swirlix Evolution Guide | Get Well Fennekin Walkthrough | How to catch Zygarde walkthrough | All Mega Evolutions | How to get Froakie | Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokemon Home Compatibility | Friendship Explained | Ranked Battle Season 1 Rewards | Shiny Hunting Methods |