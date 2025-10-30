Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 3 Guide

Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 3 contains five kinds of monsters, including Pikachu and Espurr.

Lumiose City’s Wild Zones is where players catch Pokémon in Legends Z-A, and while some of them are easy to find, others are well hidden, and some require specific circumstances.

This Pokémon Legends Z-A guide will give you all the information you need to catch every Pokémon in the Wild Zone 3, which is unlocked at the start of the game, as soon as you get access to Wild Zones.

Wild Zone 3 in Pokémon Legends Z-A contains the following Pokémon:

Flabebe

Litleo

Espurr

Pikachu

Pancham

All Pokémon in Wild Zone 3

Flabebe

Flabebe can be found in the center of Wild Zone 3.

Litleo

Litleo can be found in a garden to the side of the stone tower in Wild Zone 3.

Pancham

Pancham can be found to the left of the stone tower in Wild Zone 3.

Skiddo

Skiddo can be found near the front gate, near Pancham.

Pikachu

Pikachu can be found to the right hand side of Wild Zone 3 when entering the zone via the front gate.

Espurr

Espurr can be found in the back right corner of Wild Zone 3.