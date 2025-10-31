Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 20 guide
Here’s every Pokémon hidden in the final Wild Zone of Legends Z-A
Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 20 is the final Wild Zone of the game and it contains the most Pokémon by far.
Wild Zone 20 is unlocked after finishing the game. In total, there are 15 different standard Pokémon to find, and a huge 67 kinds of Alpha Pokémon. So really, Wild 20 is the definitive end-game Zone of Legends Z-A.
As the biggest Wild Zone in the game, every Pokémon in Wild Zone 20 spawns at once, and you’ll have to visit it multiple time to get all of them.
In this guide, we will give you all the information you need to catch every Pokémon in the Wild Zone 20.
Wild Zone 20 in Pokémon Legends Z-A contains the following Pokémon:
- Charmander
- Squirtle
- Bulbasaur
- Tepig
- Totodile
- Chikorita
- Malamar
- Lucario
- Dragalge
- Roserade
- Hippodown
- Gardevoir
- Aggron
- Scrafty
- Garbador
Wild Zone 20 also contains the following Alpha Pokémon:
Raichu | Cleafable |Alakazam | Machamp | Victreebel | Gengar | Kangaskhan | Starmie | Pinsir | Gyarados | Vaporeon | Jolteon | Flareon | Dragonite | Ariados | Heracross | Delibird | Skarmory | Tyranitar | Gardevoir | Sableye | Aggron | Medicham | Altaria | Absol | Metagross | Roserade | Garchomp | Lucario | Hippowdon | Leafeon | Glaceon | Gallade | Froslass | Simisage | Simisear | Simipour | Scolipede | Krookodile | Scrafty | Garbodor | Vanilluxe | Eelektross | Chandelure | Stunfisk | Diggersby | Talonflame | Vivillon | Florges | Gogoat | Pangoro | Furfrou | Aegislash | Malamar | Barbaracle | Dragalge | Heliolisk | Sylveon | Hawlucha | Dedenne | Carink | Goodra | Klefki | Gourgeist | Noivern | Drampa | Falinks
Alpha data via Serebii
All Pokémon in Wild Zone 20
Charmander
Charmander can be found both in the dirt area, and the grassy area in Wild Zone 20.
Squirtle
Squirtle can be found commonly near the stream in Wild Zone 20.
Bulbasaur
Bulbasaur can be found in all conditions near the bushes in Wild Zone 20.
Tepig
Tepig can be found both at night and during the day in the sandy part of Wild Zone 20.
Totodile
Totodile can be found in the grass, during the day, next to a stream.
Chikorita
Chikorita can be found in the grass, during the day.
Malamar
Malamar can be found floating above the water, the massive creep.
Lucario
Lucario can be found during the day throughout Wild Zone 20, though you’ve probably literally just be gifted one for finishing the game.
Dragalge
Dragalge can be found in the water, near the wooden walkway.
Roserade
Roserade is common in all weather types in the grassy part of the Wild Zone.
Hippowdon
Hippowdon can be found as both a normal and Alpha spawn in the muddy area of Wild Zone 20.
Gardevoir
Gardevoir can be found during the day, floating near the stream.
Aggron
Aggron can be found both as a normal and Alpha spawn, in the concrete section of Wild Zone 20.
Scrafty
Scrafty can be found in the concrete section, only at night.
Garbador
Garbador can be found near the concrete area, next to the smashed-up bits of tower. That’s your lot, you’ve now caught every Pokémon in every Wild Zone in Pokémon Legends Z-A!
Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone Complete Guides:
Wild Zone 1 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 2 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 3 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 4 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 5 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 6 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 7 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 8 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 9 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 10 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 11 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 12 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 13 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 14 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 15 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 16 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 17 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 18 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 19 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 20 Complete Guide
Pokémon Location Guides and More:
Shiny Pokémon Guide | Riolu Location | Dratini Location | Mystery Gifts | Eeveelution Guide | Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle locations | Shiny Locked Pokémon Guide | Guidance from a Yoga Master Walkthrough | Canari Quiz Answers | Riolu Evolution | Unlimited Shiny Pokémon Farming | Swirlix Evolution Guide | Get Well Fennekin Walkthrough | How to catch Zygarde walkthrough | All Mega Evolutions | How to get Froakie | Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokemon Home Compatibility | Friendship Explained | Ranked Battle Season 1 Rewards | Shiny Hunting Methods |