Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 20 guide

Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 20 is the final Wild Zone of the game and it contains the most Pokémon by far.

Wild Zone 20 is unlocked after finishing the game. In total, there are 15 different standard Pokémon to find, and a huge 67 kinds of Alpha Pokémon. So really, Wild 20 is the definitive end-game Zone of Legends Z-A.

As the biggest Wild Zone in the game, every Pokémon in Wild Zone 20 spawns at once, and you’ll have to visit it multiple time to get all of them.

In this guide, we will give you all the information you need to catch every Pokémon in the Wild Zone 20.

Wild Zone 20 in Pokémon Legends Z-A contains the following Pokémon:

  • Charmander
  • Squirtle
  • Bulbasaur
  • Tepig
  • Totodile
  • Chikorita
  • Malamar
  • Lucario
  • Dragalge
  • Roserade
  • Hippodown
  • Gardevoir
  • Aggron
  • Scrafty
  • Garbador

Wild Zone 20 also contains the following Alpha Pokémon:

Raichu | Cleafable |Alakazam | Machamp | Victreebel | Gengar | Kangaskhan | Starmie | Pinsir | Gyarados | Vaporeon | Jolteon | Flareon | Dragonite | Ariados | Heracross | Delibird | Skarmory | Tyranitar | Gardevoir | Sableye | Aggron | Medicham | Altaria | Absol | Metagross | Roserade | Garchomp | Lucario | Hippowdon | Leafeon | Glaceon | Gallade | Froslass | Simisage | Simisear | Simipour | Scolipede | Krookodile | Scrafty | Garbodor | Vanilluxe | Eelektross | Chandelure | Stunfisk | Diggersby | Talonflame | Vivillon | Florges | Gogoat | Pangoro | Furfrou | Aegislash | Malamar | Barbaracle | Dragalge | Heliolisk | Sylveon | Hawlucha | Dedenne | Carink | Goodra | Klefki | Gourgeist | Noivern | Drampa | Falinks

All Pokémon in Wild Zone 20

Charmander

Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 20 guide

Charmander can be found both in the dirt area, and the grassy area in Wild Zone 20.

Squirtle

Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 20 guide

Squirtle can be found commonly near the stream in Wild Zone 20.

Bulbasaur

Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 20 guide

Bulbasaur can be found in all conditions near the bushes in Wild Zone 20.

Tepig

Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 20 guide

Tepig can be found both at night and during the day in the sandy part of Wild Zone 20.

Totodile

Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 20 guide

Totodile can be found in the grass, during the day, next to a stream.

Chikorita

Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 20 guide

Chikorita can be found in the grass, during the day.

Malamar

Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 20 guide

Malamar can be found floating above the water, the massive creep.

Lucario

Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 20 guide

Lucario can be found during the day throughout Wild Zone 20, though you’ve probably literally just be gifted one for finishing the game.

Dragalge

Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 20 guide

Dragalge can be found in the water, near the wooden walkway.

Roserade

Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 20 guide

Roserade is common in all weather types in the grassy part of the Wild Zone.

Hippowdon

Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 20 guide

Hippowdon can be found as both a normal and Alpha spawn in the muddy area of Wild Zone 20.

Gardevoir

Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 20 guide

Gardevoir can be found during the day, floating near the stream.

Aggron

Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 20 guide

Aggron can be found both as a normal and Alpha spawn, in the concrete section of Wild Zone 20.

Scrafty

Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 20 guide

Scrafty can be found in the concrete section, only at night.

Garbador

Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 20 guide

Garbador can be found near the concrete area, next to the smashed-up bits of tower. That’s your lot, you’ve now caught every Pokémon in every Wild Zone in Pokémon Legends Z-A!

