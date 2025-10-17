Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 20 Guide: All Pokémon locations in Wild Zone 20

Every Pokémon in Wild Zone 20 in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

Pokémon Legends Z-A introduces Wild Zones, new in-game areas that contain large amounts of wild Pokémon. These Wild Zones unlock as you progress through the game, and feature Pokémon of higher and higher levels.

Wild Zone 20 is the biggest Wild Zone in the game, and contains the most Pokemon in it by far. As such, not every Pokémon in Wild Zone 20 spawns at once, and you’ll have to visit it multiple time to get all of them.

Some Pokémon that appear in Wild Zones can also appear elsewhere in the game as rewards for finishing missions.

In this guide, we will give you all the information you need to catch every Pokémon in the Wild Zone 20. Wild Zone 20 is unlocked after finishing the game.

Wild Zone 20 in Pokémon Legends Z-A contains the following Pokémon:

Charmander

Squirtle

Bulbasaur

Tepig

Totodile

Chikorita

Malamar

Lucario

Dragalge

Roserade

Hippodown

Gardevoir

Aggron

Scrafty

Garbador

Charmander can be found both in the dirt area, and the grassy area in Wild Zone 20.

Squirtle

Squirtle can be found commonly near the stream in Wild Zone 20.

Bulbasaur

Bulbasaur can be found in all conditions near the bushes in Wild Zone 20.

Tepig

Tepig can be found both at night and during the day in the sandy part of Wild Zone 20.

Totodile

Totodile can be found in the grass, during the day, next to a stream.

Chikorita

Chikorita can be found in the grass, during the day.

Malamar

Malamar can be found floating above the water, the massive creep.

Lucario

Lucario can be found during the day throughout Wild Zone 20, though you’ve probably literally just be gifted one for finishing the game.

Dragalge

Dragalge can be found in the water, near the wooden walkway.

Roserade

Roserade is common in all weather types in the grassy part of the Wild Zone.

Hippowdon

Hippowdon can be found as both a normal and Alpha spawn in the muddy area of Wild Zone 20.

Gardevoir

Gardevoir can be found during the day, floating near the stream.

Aggron

Aggron can be found both as a normal and Alpha spawn, in the concrete section of Wild Zone 20.

Scrafty

Scrafty can be found in the concrete section, only at night.

Garbador

Garbador can be found near the concrete area, next to the smashed-up bits of tower. That’s your lot, you’ve now caught every Pokémon in every Wild Zone in Pokémon Legends Z-A!