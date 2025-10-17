Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 20 Guide: All Pokémon locations in Wild Zone 20

All the wild Pokemon in the final Wild Zone, Wild Zone 20

Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 20 Guide: All Pokémon locations in Wild Zone 20

Every Pokémon in Wild Zone 20  in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

Pokémon Legends Z-A introduces Wild Zones, new in-game areas that contain large amounts of wild Pokémon. These Wild Zones unlock as you progress through the game, and feature Pokémon of higher and higher levels.

Wild Zone 20 is the biggest Wild Zone in the game, and contains the most Pokemon in it by far. As such, not every Pokémon in Wild Zone 20 spawns at once, and you’ll have to visit it multiple time to get all of them.

Some Pokémon that appear in Wild Zones can also appear elsewhere in the game as rewards for finishing missions.

In this guide, we will give you all the information you need to catch every Pokémon in the Wild Zone 20. Wild Zone 20 is unlocked after finishing the game.

Wild Zone 20 in Pokémon Legends Z-A contains the following Pokémon:

  • Charmander
  • Squirtle
  • Bulbasaur
  • Tepig
  • Totodile
  • Chikorita
  • Malamar
  • Lucario
  • Dragalge
  • Roserade
  • Hippodown
  • Gardevoir
  • Aggron
  • Scrafty
  • Garbador

 Pokémon Legends Z-A Guides 

Wild Zone Complete Guides

Shiny Pokémon Guide | Riolu Location | Dratini Location | Mystery GiftsEeveelution Guide | Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle locations | Shiny Locked Pokémon Guide

Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 20: All Pokemon Locations

Charmander
Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 20 Guide: All Pokémon locations in Wild Zone 20

Charmander can be found both in the dirt area, and the grassy area in Wild Zone 20.

Squirtle
Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 20 Guide: All Pokémon locations in Wild Zone 20

Squirtle can be found commonly near the stream in Wild Zone 20.

Bulbasaur
Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 20 Guide: All Pokémon locations in Wild Zone 20

Bulbasaur can be found in all conditions near the bushes in Wild Zone 20.

Tepig
Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 20 Guide: All Pokémon locations in Wild Zone 20

Tepig can be found both at night and during the day in the sandy part of Wild Zone 20.

Totodile
Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 20 Guide: All Pokémon locations in Wild Zone 20

Totodile can be found in the grass, during the day, next to a stream.

Chikorita
Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 20 Guide: All Pokémon locations in Wild Zone 20

Chikorita can be found in the grass, during the day.

Malamar
Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 20 Guide: All Pokémon locations in Wild Zone 20

Malamar can be found floating above the water, the massive creep.

Lucario
Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 20 Guide: All Pokémon locations in Wild Zone 20

Lucario can be found during the day throughout Wild Zone 20, though you’ve probably literally just be gifted one for finishing the game.

Dragalge
Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 20 Guide: All Pokémon locations in Wild Zone 20

Dragalge can be found in the water, near the wooden walkway.

Roserade
Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 20 Guide: All Pokémon locations in Wild Zone 20

Roserade is common in all weather types in the grassy part of the Wild Zone.

Hippowdon
Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 20 Guide: All Pokémon locations in Wild Zone 20

Hippowdon can be found as both a normal and Alpha spawn in the muddy area of Wild Zone 20.

Gardevoir
Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 20 Guide: All Pokémon locations in Wild Zone 20

Gardevoir can be found during the day, floating near the stream.

Aggron
Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 20 Guide: All Pokémon locations in Wild Zone 20

Aggron can be found both as a normal and Alpha spawn, in the concrete section of Wild Zone 20.

Scrafty
Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 20 Guide: All Pokémon locations in Wild Zone 20

Scrafty can be found in the concrete section, only at night.

Garbador
Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 20 Guide: All Pokémon locations in Wild Zone 20

Garbador can be found near the concrete area, next to the smashed-up bits of tower. That’s your lot, you’ve now caught every Pokémon in every Wild Zone in Pokémon Legends Z-A!