All Wild Zone 2 Pokémon in Legends Z-A
There are six different Pokémon in Wild Zone 2 of Lumiose City in Pokémon Legends Z-A, and with this guide we’ll help you find the location of them all.
Pokémon Legends Z-A introduces Wild Zones, new in-game areas that contain large amounts of wild Pokémon. While plenty of Pokémon are easy enough to find, others are in hidden locations, and some require specific circumstances in order to find and catch.
This guide will give you all the information you need to catch all wild Pokémon in the Wild Zone 2. Wild Area 2 is unlocked at the start of the game, as soon as you get access to Wild Zones after the fifth main mission in the game.
Wild Zone 2 in Pokémon Legends Z-A contains the following Pokémon:
- Kakuna
- Patrat
- Binacle
- Staryu
- Magikarp
- Budew
Read on for tips on how to catch all of the Pokémon in Wild Zone 2 in Pokémon Legends Z-A.
Wild Zone 2: All Pokémon Locations
Kakuna
Kakuna can be found hanging from trees.
Patrat
Patrat can be found on the raised area on the center platform. It can also be found near the rear gate of the Wild Zone.
Binacle
Binacle can be found in the center of the Wild Zone. It usually spawns alone, just as you cross the bridge.
Staryu
Staryu appears in the water, but only at night.
Magikarp
Magikarp will appear in the water during the day. It will also throw itself onto the bridge when you pass it. It’s virtually an instant catch.
Budew
Budew can be found near the front gate, and near the rear gate. Budew will flee when approached, so be careful when attempting to catch it.