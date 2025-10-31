Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 19 guide

Every Pokémon you can find in Wild Zone 19 in Pokémon Legends Z-A

Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 19 guide

Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 19 is set in a grassy area and features many bramble obstacles and Alpha Pokémon.

Wild Zone 19 is the final Wild Zone that is unlocked prior to completing the game. You’ll be notified via your Rotom Phone when you leave Hotel Z that a new Wild Area has been unlocked.

Being later game, Wild Zone 19 is one of the hardest Wild Zones to complete. In total, it contains nine different Pokémon to catch, including two Alpha Pokémon. 

In this guide, we will give you all the information you need to catch every Pokémon in the Wild Zone 19. 

Wild Zone 19 in Pokémon Legends Z-A contains the following Pokémon:

  • Drampa
  • Cleffa
  • Clefairy
  • Eevee
  • Audino
  • Furfrou
  • Kangaskhan
  • Clefairy (Alpha)
  • Audino (Alpha)

All Pokémon in Wild Zone 19

Kangaskhan

Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 19 guide

Kangaskhan is very common in Wild Zone 19. It can appear as a standard, or an Alpha encounter.

Furfrou

Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 19 guide

Many Furfrou prowl around the area.

Drampa

Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 19 guide

Drampa is found on the middle plynth during the day.

Cleffa

Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 19 guide

Cleffa is found near Clefairy on the middle plynth, only at night.

Clefairy

Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 19 guide

Cleafairy appears in the middle platform during the night, dancing around for the Moon, as you’d expect.

Audino

Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 19 guide

Audino can be found wandering the Wild Zone at night, and will run when approached.

Eevee

Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 19 guide

Eevee can be found as both an Alpha and a standard encounter in Wild Zone 19. As a standard encounter, it can be found during the day between the bushes, and will occasionally run when encountered. The Alpha, through rarer, won’t run.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone Complete Guides:

Wild Zone 1 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 2 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 3 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 4 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 5 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 6 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 7 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 8 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 9 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 10 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 11 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 12 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 13 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 14 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 15 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 16 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 17 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 18 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 19 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 20 Complete Guide

Pokémon Location Guides and More:

Shiny Pokémon Guide | Riolu Location | Dratini Location | Mystery Gifts | Eeveelution Guide | Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle locations | Shiny Locked Pokémon Guide | Guidance from a Yoga Master Walkthrough | Canari Quiz Answers | Riolu Evolution | Unlimited Shiny Pokémon Farming | Swirlix Evolution Guide | Get Well Fennekin Walkthrough | How to catch Zygarde walkthrough | All Mega Evolutions | How to get Froakie | Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokemon Home Compatibility | Friendship Explained | Ranked Battle Season 1 Rewards | Shiny Hunting Methods |

Nintendo Switch Wireless Pro Controller
£45.95£49.95£54.99$69.99$99
Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition Deluxe Set
£49.99$59.99$59.99
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair
£44.99£64.76
Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - White
£265£309.99$349$349.99$374.98$399.99
Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - Neon Blue/Neon Red
£286£309.99$349.99$349.99$349.99
LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System
£209.99$418.99
Some external links on this page are affiliate links, if you click on our affiliate links and make a purchase we might receive a commission.