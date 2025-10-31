Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 19 guide
Every Pokémon you can find in Wild Zone 19 in Pokémon Legends Z-A
Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 19 is set in a grassy area and features many bramble obstacles and Alpha Pokémon.
Wild Zone 19 is the final Wild Zone that is unlocked prior to completing the game. You’ll be notified via your Rotom Phone when you leave Hotel Z that a new Wild Area has been unlocked.
Being later game, Wild Zone 19 is one of the hardest Wild Zones to complete. In total, it contains nine different Pokémon to catch, including two Alpha Pokémon.
In this guide, we will give you all the information you need to catch every Pokémon in the Wild Zone 19.
Wild Zone 19 in Pokémon Legends Z-A contains the following Pokémon:
- Drampa
- Cleffa
- Clefairy
- Eevee
- Audino
- Furfrou
- Kangaskhan
- Clefairy (Alpha)
- Audino (Alpha)
All Pokémon in Wild Zone 19
Kangaskhan
Kangaskhan is very common in Wild Zone 19. It can appear as a standard, or an Alpha encounter.
Furfrou
Many Furfrou prowl around the area.
Drampa
Drampa is found on the middle plynth during the day.
Cleffa
Cleffa is found near Clefairy on the middle plynth, only at night.
Clefairy
Cleafairy appears in the middle platform during the night, dancing around for the Moon, as you’d expect.
Audino
Audino can be found wandering the Wild Zone at night, and will run when approached.
Eevee
Eevee can be found as both an Alpha and a standard encounter in Wild Zone 19. As a standard encounter, it can be found during the day between the bushes, and will occasionally run when encountered. The Alpha, through rarer, won’t run.
