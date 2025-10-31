Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 18 guide
All Pokémon in the Wild Zone 18 area of Pokémon Legends Z-A
Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 18 contains eight late-game Pokémon, including two Alpha Pokémon.
Players can find Swablu, Noibat, and others in Wild Zone 18, but also Alpha versions of Salamance and Lopunny. If you have obtained a Pokémon that’s featured in a Wild Zone via Evolution, it will appear as caught on the map screen checklist.
Wild Zone 18 is unlocked after several main missions, towards the end of the game. You’ll be notified via your Rotom Phone when you leave Hotel Z that a new Wild Area has been unlocked.
Being a late game area, Wild Zone 18 is one of the hardest Wild Zones to complete. In this guide, we will give you all the information you need to catch every Pokémon in the Wild Zone 18.
Wild Zone 18 in Pokémon Legends Z-A contains the following Pokémon:
- Bagon
- Swablu
- Altaria
- Fennekin
- Noibat
- Noivern
- Salamance (Alpha)
- Lopunny (Alpha)
All Pokémon in Wild Zone 18
Bagon
Bagon is found behind the Alpha Salamance that you’ll see as you enter the Wild Zone. You should probably catch that Salamance as well, since its Mega is sick.
Altaria
Now we get to the annoying bit.
So most of the Pokémon in this Wild Zone are on the roof. It may not be immediately obvious how to get here. Go down the alley to the left of the Salamance, and you’ll encounter an Alpha Lopunny.
You’ll also see scaffolding and this ladder.
Head up here, and you’ll find another gate that will let you into the Wild Zone.
Altaria appears here during the day, as does…
Swablu
Swablu! You can find Swablu right next to Altaria, during the day.
Fennekin
Fennekin, like a lot of the starter Pokémon that can be found in the Wild Zones, is extremely annoying. It only spawns once per day, and will flee the second you encounter it. Use the chimney that can be seen in the picture above to sneak up behind it. Try using an Ultra Ball, or Freezing it for the best chance.
Noibat
At night, in the same place you found Swablu and Altaria, you can find Noivbat and…
Noivern
Noivern! That’s you caught all of the Pokémon in Wild Zone 18.
