Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 18 Guide: All Pokémon locations in Wild Zone 18

Are you searching for the Pokémon in Wild Zone 18 in Pokémon Legends Z-A? This guide has all the information you need.

Brand new to Pokémon Legends Z-A, Pokémon Legends Z-A introduces Wild Zones, new in-game areas that contain large amounts of wild Pokémon. While plenty of Pokémon are easy enough to find, others are well hidden, and some require specific circumstances. Wild Zone 18 is one of the hardest Wild Zones to complete.

It’s worth noting that if you have obtained a Pokémon that’s featured in a Wild Zone via Evolution, it will appear as caught on the map screen checklist.

Some Pokémon that appear in Wild Zones can also appear elsewhere in the game as rewards for finishing missions.

In this guide, we will give you all the information you need to catch every Pokémon in the Wild Zone 18. Wild Zone 18 is unlocked after several main missions, towards the end of the game.

You’ll be notified via your Rotom Phone when you leave Hotel Z that a new Wild Area has been unlocked.

Wild Zone 18 in Pokémon Legends Z-A contains the following Pokémon:

Bagon

Swablu

Altaria

Fennekin

Noibat

Noivern

Bagon is found behind the Alpha Salamance that you’ll see as you enter the Wild Zone. You should probably catch that Salamance as well, since its Mega is sick.

Altaria

Now we get to the annoying bit.

So most of the Pokémon in this Wild Zone are on the roof. It may not be immediately obvious how to get here. Go down the alley to the left of the Salamance, and you’ll encounter an Alpha Lopunny.

You’ll also see scaffolding and this ladder.

Head up here, and you’ll find another gate that will let you into the Wild Zone.

Altaria appears here during the day, as does…

Swablu

Swablu! You can find Swablu right next to Altaria, during the day.

Fennekin

Fennekin, like a lot of the starter Pokémon that can be found in the Wild Zones, is extremely annoying. It only spawns once per day, and will flee the second you encounter it. Use the chimney that can be seen in the picture above to sneak up behind it. Try using an Ultra Ball, or Freezing it for the best chance.

Noibat

At night, in the same place you found Swablu and Altaria, you can find Noivbat and…

Noivern

Noivern! That’s you caught all of the Pokémon in Wild Zone 18.