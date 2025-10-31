Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 17 guide
How to catch every Pokémon in Wild Zone 17 in Pokémon Legends Z-A
Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 17 contains eight different Pokémon, including two Alpha Pokémon.
Wild Zone 17 is unlocked after several main missions, towards the end of the game. You’ll be notified via your Rotom Phone when you leave Hotel Z that a new Wild Area has been unlocked.
Wild Zone 17 is a large area, comprising two sections, including some rooftops. If you enter from the bottom side, you’ll encounter dirt patch Pokémon; however, in the higher area, you’ll be battered by Pyroar. Make sure to bring a strong Water-type, preferably one that knows Surf, to deal with the crowd control.
In this guide, we will give you all the information you need to catch every Pokémon in the Wild Zone 17.
Wild Zone 17 in Pokémon Legends Z-A contains the following Pokémon:
- Diggersby
- Pyroar
- Klefki
- Skarmory
- Lampent
- Chespin
- Pyroar (Alpha)
- Mawile (Alpha)
All Pokémon in Wild Zone 17
Diggersby
Diggersby appears in the dirt patches found in the lower area of the Wild Zone.
Pyroar
For whatever reason, about 60,000 Pyroar appear in the main area of Wild Zone 17.
Klefki
Klefki, Chris Scullion’s favourite Pokémon, appears at the top of the ladder in Wild Zone 17.
Skarmory
Skarmory floats above the Wild Zone, as you can see in the picture above, where I’m getting absolutely destroyed by an Alpha Pyroar that’s aggro’d me.
Lampent
Lampent appears exactly where Klefki is, but at night.
Chespin
Chespin is extremely annoying to find in Wild Zone 17. It can appear from the same dirt patches as Diggersby, but it isn’t guaranteed to appear. Your best bet, if you can’t find it, is to repeatedly fly back and forth to this Wild Zone, and check the dirt patches that appear next to the ice cream stall, as seen in the image above.
