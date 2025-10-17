Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 17 Guide: All Pokémon locations in Wild Zone 17

Looking for all the Pokémon in Wild Zone 17 in Pokémon Legends Z-A, this guide has all the information you need.

Brand new to Pokémon Legends Z-A, Pokémon Legends Z-A introduces Wild Zones, new in-game areas that contain large amounts of wild Pokémon. While plenty of Pokémon are easy enough to find, others are well hidden, and some require specific circumstances. Wild Zone 17 is one of the hardest Wild Zones to complete.

It’s worth noting that if you have obtained a Pokémon that’s featured in a Wild Zone via Evolution, it will appear as caught on the map screen checklist.

In this guide, we will give you all the information you need to catch every Pokémon in the Wild Zone 17. Wild Zone 17 is unlocked after several main missions, towards the end of the game.

You’ll be notified via your Rotom Phone when you leave Hotel Z that a new Wild Area has been unlocked.

Wild Zone 17 is a large Wild Zone, made up of two areas, including some rooftops. If you enter from the bottom side, you’ll encounter dirt patch Pokémon, however, in the higher area you’ll be battered by Pyroar. Make sure to bring a strong Water-type, preferably one that knows Surf to deal with the crowd control.

Wild Zone 17 in Pokémon Legends Z-A contains the following Pokémon:

Diggersby

Pyroar

Klefki

Skarmory

Lampent

Chespin

Pokémon Legends Z-A Guides

Diggersby appears in the dirt patches found in the lower area of the Wild Zone.

Pyroar

For whatever reason, about 60,000 Pyroar appear in the main area of Wild Zone 17.

Klefki

Klefki, Chris Scullion’s favourite Pokémon, appears at the top of the ladder in Wild Zone 17.

Skarmory

Skarmory floats above the Wild Zone, as you can see in the picture above, where I’m getting absolutely destroyed by an Alpha Pyroar that’s aggro’d me.

Lampent

Lampent appears exactly where Klefki is, but at night.

Chespin

Chespin is extremely annoying to find in Wild Zone 17. It can appear from the same dirt patches as Diggersby, but it isn’t guaranteed to appear. Your best bet, if you can’t find it, is to repeatedly fly back and forth to this Wild Zone, and check the dirt patches that appear next to the ice cream stall, as seen in the image above.