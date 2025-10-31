Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 16 Guide
Every Pokémon you can find in Legends Z-A’s Wild Zone 16
Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 16 is one of the hardest Wild Zones to complete in the Switch and Switch 2 game.
Wild Zone 16 is a smaller Wild Zone, made up of a stone circle with a plynth in the middle. Due to its small size and relatively large number of Pokémon that can be found in the area, the time of day and the weather conditions affect the spawns in this Wild Zone.
It’s worth noting that if you have obtained a Pokémon that’s featured in a Wild Zone via Evolution, it will appear as caught on the map screen checklist.
Wild Zone 16 is unlocked after several main missions, towards the end of the game. In this guide, we will give you all the information you need to catch every Pokémon in the Wild Zone 16.
Wild Zone 16 in Pokémon Legends Z-A contains the following Pokémon:
- Falinks
- Froakie
- Barbaracle
- Flaaffy
- Florges
- Starmie
- Ampharos (Alpha)
All Pokémon in Wild Zone 16
Falinks
Falinks is very common in Wild Zone 16, you’ll find several, including Alpha versions, prowling around.
Froakie
Froakie can be found on the plynth in the middle of the Wild Zone. Froakie is a timid Pokémon, prone to fleeing, meaning that as soon as it spots you, it will launch itself off the plyth and disappear. Your best bet is to sneak all the way up to it, and crack it with an Ultra Ball across the head.
Barbaracle
Barbaracle roams the Wild Zone at night.
Flaaffy
Flaaffy appears both during the day, and at night, next to an Alpha Ampharos.
Florges
Florges appears in Wild Zone 16 during the day, when it is sunny.
Starmie
Starmie appears in Wild Zone 16 during the day and at night when it’s raining.
Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone Complete Guides:
