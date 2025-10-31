Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 15 Guide
Here’s how to find every Pokémon in Wild Zone 15
Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 15 is another of the game’s Wild Zones that are around the outer edge of Lumiose City.
However, one thing that makes this Wild Zone more tricky is the hidden rooftop, which can’t be accessed from within the Wild Zone, and instead must be accessed via an adjacent roof, which we’ve explained in this guide.
Wild Zone 15 is unlocked after several main missions, towards the end of the game. You’ll be notified via your Rotom Phone when you leave Hotel Z that a new Wild Area has been unlocked.
In this guide, we will give you all the information you need to catch every Pokémon in the Wild Zone 15.
Wild Zone 15 in Pokémon Legends Z-A contains the following Pokémon:
- Pumpkaboo
- Shuppet
- Scolipede
- Haunter
- Whirlipede
- Beedril
- Larvitar
- Gourgeist (Alpha)
- Beedril (Alpha)
- Banette (Alpha)
All Pokémon in Wild Zone 15
Pumpkaboo
Pumpkaboo is common both at night, and during the day.
Shuppet
Shuppet can only be found at night, often near an Alpha Banette.
Scolipede
Scolipede is unmissable. It’s absolutely massive.
Whirlpede
Whirlpede is spinning around near the side gate.
Haunter
Haunter floats around at night. There are both normal and Alpha Haunters. Spooky.
Beedril
Beedril are buzzing about on the left side of Wild Zone 15
Larvitar
Larvitar can be found on the roof. In order to access the roof, you have to access the holovator near the Pokémon Center, near Wild Zone 15. Once there, you’ll see a web connecting the two roofs. Hit the web with a fire-type move, and it will unfurl to become a bridge. Go across the bridge, enter the Wild Zone 15 gate, then you’ll find 3 Larvitars.
