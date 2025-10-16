Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 15 Guide: All Pokémon locations in Wild Zone 15

Are you struggling to find all of the Pokémon in Wild Zone 15 in Pokémon Legends Z-A?

Pokémon Legends Z-A introduces Wild Zones, new in-game areas that contain large amounts of wild Pokémon. While plenty of Pokémon are easy enough to find, others are well hidden, and some require specific circumstances.

In this guide, we will give you all the information you need to catch every Pokémon in the Wild Zone 15. Wild Zone 15 is unlocked after several main missions, towards the end of the game.

You’ll be notified via your Rotom Phone when you leave Hotel Z that a new Wild Area has been unlocked.

Wild Zone 15 is another of the game’s Wild Zones that are around the outer edge of Lumiose City. However, one thing that makes this Wild Zone more tricky is the hidden rooftop, which can’t be accessed from within the Wild Zone, and instead must be accessed via an adjacent roof, which we’ve explained in this guide.

Wild Zone 15 in Pokémon Legends Z-A contains the following Pokémon:

Pumpkaboo

Shuppet

Scolipede

Haunter

Whirlipede

Beedril

Larvitar

Pumpkaboo is common both at night, and during the day.

Shuppet

Shuppet can only be found at night, often near an Alpha Banette.

Scolipede

Scolipede is unmissable. It’s absolutely massive.

Whirlpede

Whirlpede is spinning around near the side gate.

Haunter

Haunter floats around at night. There are both normal and Alpha Haunters. Spooky.

Beedril

Beedril are buzzing about on the left side of Wild Zone 15

Larvitar

Larvitar can be found on the roof. In order to access the roof, you have to access the holovator near the Pokémon Center, near Wild Zone 15. Once there, you’ll see a web connecting the two roofs. Hit the web with a fire-type move, and it will unfurl to become a bridge. Go across the bridge, enter the Wild Zone 15 gate, then you’ll find 3 Larvitars.