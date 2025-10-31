Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 14 Guide
Every Pokémon hidden in Pokémon Legends Z-A’s Wild Zone 14
Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 14 is set in a power plant-type area, and is one of the more basic Wild Zones.
There are a few rock formations to break, but asside from that, there isn’t much space to explore. The Pokémon that appear in Wild Zone 14 change between day and night.
Wild Zone 14 is unlocked after several main missions. You’ll be notified via your Rotom Phone when you leave Hotel Z that a new Wild Area has been unlocked.
In this guide, we will give you all the information you need to catch every Pokémon in the Wild Zone 14.
Wild Zone 14 in Pokémon Legends Z-A contains the following Pokémon:
- Aron
- Lairon
- Drilbur
- Excadrill
- Onix
- Emolga
- Helioptile
All Pokémon in Wild Zone 14
Aron
There are thousands of Aron in Wild Zone 14. It’s hoaching with Aron.
Lairon
Lairon is comonly found both during the day, and at night.
Emolga
Emolga floats around the Wild Zone at night.
Drilbur
Drillbur can be found during the day, and at night. Like with other Wild Zones, Drillbur can be found from dirt patches around the Wild Zone.
Excadrill
Excadrill appears in the middle of the Wild Zone, typically next to an Alpha Excadrill.
Onix
Onix can be found at night, and can appear in the dirt patches shown above.
Helioptile
Helioptile can be found during the day, walking between the machinery.
