Wild Zone 12 Pokémon Legends Z-A Guide

Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 12 is an ice-themed area with a total of ten Pokémon types, including two Alpha Pokémon.

Wild Zone 12 is completely frozen, so you’ll have to dodge being attacked by strong ice-type Pokémon. Wild Zone 12 also contains the hardest catch in the game.

Wild Zone 12 is unlocked after several main missions. You’ll be notified via your Rotom Phone when you leave Hotel Z that a new Wild Area has been unlocked.

In this guide, we will give you all the information you need to catch every Pokémon in the Wild Zone 12.

Wild Zone 12 in Pokémon Legends Z-A contains the following Pokémon:

Delibird

Snover

Vanillite

Snorunt

Gogoat

Machop

Machoke

Bergmite

Abomasnow (Alpha)

Avalugg (Alpha)

All Pokémon in Zone 12

Delibird

Delibird is the most difficult Pokémon to catch in the entire game. For some reason, it has an insanely low catch rate, and instantly flees. It genuinely took about 10 tries to catch it. Good luck.

Snover

Snover are found near the Alpha Abomasnow.

Vanillite

Vanillite are in high supply in Wild Zone 12. Just look around. I found a shiny one.

Snorunt

There are lots of Snorunt cutting around Wild Zone 12.

Gogoat

Gogoat can be found near the benches at the back gate.

Machop

Machop can be found in the battle arena. An Alpha Abomasnow was attacking me during this screenshot. I did not survive.

Machoke

Machoke can be found in the battle arena, near the Machop.

Bergmite

Bergmite can be found in the pond, near an Alpha Avalug.

Alpha Pokémon in Wild Zone 12

There are two standard Alpha Pokémon spanws in Wild Zone 12:

Abomasnow (Alpha)

Avalugg (Alpha)

Both Alphas spawn at all times of the day. If the one you’re looking for doesn’t spawn, consider leaving the area via fast travel.