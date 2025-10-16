Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 12 Guide: All Pokémon locations in Wild Zone 12

Every Pokemon you’ll find in Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 12

Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 12 Guide: All Pokémon locations in Wild Zone 12

Having trouble finding Pokémon in Wild Zone 12 in Pokémon Legends Z-A?

Pokémon Legends Z-A introduces Wild Zones, new in-game areas that contain large amounts of wild Pokémon. While plenty of Pokémon are easy enough to find, others are well hidden, and some require specific circumstances.

In this guide, we will give you all the information you need to catch every Pokémon in the Wild Zone 12. Wild Zone 12 is unlocked after several main missions. You’ll be notified via your Rotom Phone when you leave Hotel Z that a new Wild Area has been unlocked.

Wild Zone 12 is an ice-themed area. For reasons that will be obvious when you see which Pokémon are available in this area, it’s completely frozen. As such, you’ll have to dodge being attacked by strong ice-type Pokémon. Wild Zone also contains the hardest catch in the game.

Wild Zone 12 in Pokémon Legends Z-A contains the following Pokémon:

  •  Delibird
  • Snover
  • Vanillite
  • Snorunt
  • Gogoat
  • Machop
  • Machoke
  • Bergmite

 Pokémon Legends Z-A Guides 

Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 12: All Pokemon Locations

Delibird
Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 12 Guide: All Pokémon locations in Wild Zone 12

Delibird is the most difficult Pokémon to catch in the entire game. For some reason, it has an insanely low catch rate, and instantly flees. It genuinely took about 10 tries to catch it. Good luck.

Snover
Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 12 Guide: All Pokémon locations in Wild Zone 12

Snover are found near the Alpha Abomasnow.

Vanillite
Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 12 Guide: All Pokémon locations in Wild Zone 12

Vanillite are in high supply in Wild Zone 12.  Just look around. I found a shiny one.

Snorunt
Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 12 Guide: All Pokémon locations in Wild Zone 12

There are lots of Snorunt cutting around Wild Zone 12.

Gogoat
Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 12 Guide: All Pokémon locations in Wild Zone 12

Gogoat can be found near the benches at the back gate.

Machop
Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 12 Guide: All Pokémon locations in Wild Zone 12

Machop can be found in the battle arena. An Alpha Abomasnow was attacking me during this screenshot. I did not survive.

Machoke
Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 12 Guide: All Pokémon locations in Wild Zone 12

Machoke can be found in the battle arena, near the Machop.

Bergmite
Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 12 Guide: All Pokémon locations in Wild Zone 12

Bergmite can be found in the pond, near an Alpha Avalug.

Nintendo Switch Wireless Pro Controller
£49.95£54.99$69.99$99
Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition Deluxe Set
£49.99$59.99$59.99
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair
£64.73
Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - White
£274.40£309.99$349$349.99$362.17$399.99
Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - Neon Blue/Neon Red
£289£309.99$349.99$349.99$368.99
LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System
£209.99$419.95
Some external links on this page are affiliate links, if you click on our affiliate links and make a purchase we might receive a commission.