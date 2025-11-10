Wild Zone 11 Pokémon Legends Z-A Guide

Every Pokémon and Alpha in Legends Z-A’s Wild Zone 11

Wild Zone 11 Pokémon Legends Z-A Guide

Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 11 contains eight different Pokémon types, including two Alpha Pokémon.

Wild Zone 11 is unlocked after several main missions and is split across two patches of land, separated by water.

Since there is now Surf in Pokémon Legends Z-A, you’ll have to leave the Wild Zone and cross the bridge to catch the Pokémon on the opposite side.

This guide will give you all the information you need to catch every Pokémon in the Wild Zone 11.

Wild Zone 11 in Pokémon Legends Z-A contains the following Pokémon:

  •  Stunfisk
  • Clauncher
  • Furfrou
  • Inkay
  • Slowpoke
  • Gyarados
  • Slowbro (Alpha)
  • Clawitzer (Alpha)

All Pokémon in Wild Zone 11

Stunfisk

Wild Zone 11 Pokémon Legends Z-A Guide

Stunfisk is buried in the mud.

Clauncher

Wild Zone 11 Pokémon Legends Z-A Guide

Clauncher can be found in plentiful supply in the water.

Furfrou

Wild Zone 11 Pokémon Legends Z-A Guide

Many Furfrou run around Wild Zone 11.

Inkay

Wild Zone 11 Pokémon Legends Z-A Guide

Inkay can be found in the water.

Slowpoke

Wild Zone 11 Pokémon Legends Z-A Guide

Slowpoke appears on the grassy side of Wild Zone 11, near an Alpha Slowbro.

Gyarados

Wild Zone 11 Pokémon Legends Z-A Guide

Gyarados can be found in the water at the far end of Wild Zone 11. It appears most frequently at night.

Alpha Pokémon in Wild Zone 11

There are two standard Alpha Pokémon spawns in Wild Zone 11:

  • Slowbro (Alpha)
  • Clawitzer (Alpha)

Both Alpha Pokémon will spawn during the day and night. If the one you’re looking for doesn’t appear, leave the area via fast travel and return later.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone Complete Guides:

Wild Zone 1 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 2 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 3 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 4 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 5 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 6 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 7 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 8 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 9 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 10 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 11 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 12 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 13 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 14 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 15 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 16 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 17 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 18 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 19 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 20 Complete Guide

Pokémon Location Guides and More:

Shiny Pokémon Guide | Riolu Location | Dratini Location | Mystery Gifts | Eeveelution Guide | Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle locations | Shiny Locked Pokémon Guide | Guidance from a Yoga Master Walkthrough | Canari Quiz Answers | Riolu Evolution | Unlimited Shiny Pokémon Farming | Swirlix Evolution Guide | Get Well Fennekin Walkthrough | How to catch Zygarde walkthrough | All Mega Evolutions | How to get Froakie | Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokemon Home Compatibility | Friendship Explained | Ranked Battle Season 1 Rewards | Shiny Hunting Methods |

Nintendo Switch Wireless Pro Controller
£45.95£49.95£54.99$69.99$95.99
Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition Deluxe Set
£49.99$59.99$59.99
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair
£57.82£64.75
Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - White
£270£309.99$349$349.99$374.98$399.99
Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - Neon Blue/Neon Red
£284.79£309.99$349.99$349.99$368.98
LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System
£209.99$418.99
Some external links on this page are affiliate links, if you click on our affiliate links and make a purchase we might receive a commission.