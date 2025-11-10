Wild Zone 11 Pokémon Legends Z-A Guide
Every Pokémon and Alpha in Legends Z-A’s Wild Zone 11
Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 11 contains eight different Pokémon types, including two Alpha Pokémon.
Wild Zone 11 is unlocked after several main missions and is split across two patches of land, separated by water.
Since there is now Surf in Pokémon Legends Z-A, you’ll have to leave the Wild Zone and cross the bridge to catch the Pokémon on the opposite side.
This guide will give you all the information you need to catch every Pokémon in the Wild Zone 11.
Wild Zone 11 in Pokémon Legends Z-A contains the following Pokémon:
- Stunfisk
- Clauncher
- Furfrou
- Inkay
- Slowpoke
- Gyarados
- Slowbro (Alpha)
- Clawitzer (Alpha)
All Pokémon in Wild Zone 11
Stunfisk
Stunfisk is buried in the mud.
Clauncher
Clauncher can be found in plentiful supply in the water.
Furfrou
Many Furfrou run around Wild Zone 11.
Inkay
Inkay can be found in the water.
Slowpoke
Slowpoke appears on the grassy side of Wild Zone 11, near an Alpha Slowbro.
Gyarados
Gyarados can be found in the water at the far end of Wild Zone 11. It appears most frequently at night.
Alpha Pokémon in Wild Zone 11
There are two standard Alpha Pokémon spawns in Wild Zone 11:
- Slowbro (Alpha)
- Clawitzer (Alpha)
Both Alpha Pokémon will spawn during the day and night. If the one you’re looking for doesn’t appear, leave the area via fast travel and return later.
