Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 11 Guide: All Pokémon locations in Wild Zone 11

Here’s how to find all of the Pokemon in Wild Zone 11

Having trouble finding Pokémon in Wild Zone 11 in Pokémon Legends Z-A?

Pokémon Legends Z-A introduces Wild Zones, new in-game areas that contain large amounts of wild Pokémon. While plenty of Pokémon are easy enough to find, others are well hidden, and some require specific circumstances.

This guide will give you all the information you need to catch every Pokémon in the Wild Zone 11. Wild Zone 11 is unlocked after several main missions. You’ll be notified via your Rotom Phone when you leave Hotel Z that a new Wild Area has been unlocked.

This area is split across two patches of land, separated by water. Since there is now Surf in Pokémon Legends Z-A, you’ll have to leave the Wild Zone and cross the bridge to catch the Pokémon on the opposite side.

Wild Zone 11 in Pokémon Legends Z-A contains the following Pokémon:

  •  Stunfisk
  • Clauncher
  • Furfrou
  • Inkay
  • Slowpoke
  • Gyarados

 Pokémon Legends Z-A Guides 

Stunfisk
Stunfisk is buried in the mud.

Clauncher
Clauncher can be found in plentiful supply in the water.

Furfrou
Many Furfrou run around Wild Zone 11.

Inkay
Inkay can be found in the water.

Slowpoke
Slowpoke appears on the grassy side of Wild Zone 11, near an Alpha Slowbro.

Gyarados
Gyarados can be found in the water at the far end of Wild Zone 11. It appears most frequently at night.

