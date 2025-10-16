Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 10 Guide: All Pokémon locations in Wild Zone 10

Have you reached Wild Zone 10 and now you’re searching for all of the Pokémon in Pokémon Legends Z-A?

For the first time, Pokémon Legends Z-A introduces seperate Wild Zones, new in-game areas that contain large amounts of wild Pokémon. While plenty of Pokémon are easy enough to find, others are well hidden, and some require specific circumstances.

This guide will give you all the information you need to catch every Pokémon in the Wild Zone 10. Wild Zone 10 is unlocked after several main missions. You’ll be notified via your Rotom Phone when you leave Hotel Z that a new Wild Area has been unlocked.

Wild Zone 10 is split into the rooftops around the zone and a waterway that runs underneath several buildings.

Wild Zone 10 in Pokémon Legends Z-A contains the following Pokémon:

Slowpoke

Bellsprout

Carvanha

Staryu

Watchog

Arbok

Tynamo

Pokémon Legends Z-A Guides

Slowpoke

Two Slowpoke will be staring you in the face as you enter Wild Zone 10.

Bellsprout

Bellsprout is tucked away to the right handside of Wild Zone 10 as you enter.

Carvanha

Carvanha can be found in the water at the beginning of the area. They’ll also jump out of the water at the player, much like Magikarp.

Staryu

Staryu, for some reason, isn’t found in the water this time, and is instead found walking around near the benches in Wild Zone 10.

Watchog

Watchog, and an extremely scary Alpha Watchog, can be found on the roofs of Wild Zone 10.

Arbok

Arbok can be found on the rooftops, near the sludge piles. There will usually also be an Alpha Arbok in the area.

Tynamo

Tynamo can be found near the back gate of Wild Zone 10, in the shallow water.