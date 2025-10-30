Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 1 guide
Here’s every Pokémon you can find in Wild Zone 1 in Pokémon Legends Z-A
This Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 1 guide will detail every Pokémon you can find and catch in the opening area of the Switch and Switch 2 game.
Pokémon Legends Z-A introduces Wild Zones, new in-game areas that contain large amounts of wild Pokémon. While plenty of Pokémon are easy enough to find, others are well hidden, and some require specific circumstances.
This guide will give you all the information you need to catch every Pokémon in the Wild Zone.
Wild Zone 1 in Pokémon Legends Z-A contains the following Pokémon:
- Fletchling
- Scatterbug
- Pidgey
- Mareep
- Weedle
- Pichu
- Bunnelby
- Pidgey (Alpha)
- Mareep (Alpha)
- Pichu (Alpha)
All Pokémon in Wild Zone 1
Fletchling
Fletchling will likely be the first Pokémon you find in Wild Zone 1. It spawns near the taxi at the beginning of the area.
Bunnelby
Bunnelby can be found in multiple areas in Wild Zone 1, most commonly at the front gate.
Weedle
Weedle appears near the building in Wild Zone 1, and can also appear in the trees in the area.
Scatterbug
Scatterbug appears regularly in the center of the Wild Zone.
Mareep
Two Mareep can be found sleeping near the rear gate of Wild Zone 1.
Pidgey
Pidgey can be found on the roof, which can be accessed via a ladder. Several Pidgey can spawn in this area.
Pichu
Pichu can be found at the back of Wild Zone 1 in Pokémon Legends Z-A. One Pichu spawns each day, always in the same position. Pichu is a fleeing Pokémon, meaning that when the Pokémon spots you, it will begin to run. You will generally have one chance to catch it, however, if you knock out Pichu you’ll have a better chance to catch it.
Alpha Pokémon in Wild Zone 1
Alpha Pidgey
Wild Zone 1 contains several Alpha Pokémon. Alpha Pidgey appears at the far end of the rooftops, above where Pichu is. This Alpha Pidgey is level 25, making it by far the highest level Pokemon in Wild Zone 1.
If you manage to catch it, you’ll be able to evolve it quickly, however it won’t obey you until you play slightly more of the Z-A Royale.
Alpha Mareep
Alpha Mareep can be found in one of the two Mareep slots at random.
Alpha Pichu
Alpha Pichu appears at random in the same slot as the regular Pichu.
Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone Complete Guides:
Wild Zone 1 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 2 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 3 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 4 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 5 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 6 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 7 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 8 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 9 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 10 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 11 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 12 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 13 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 14 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 15 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 16 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 17 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 18 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 19 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 20 Complete Guide
Pokémon Location Guides and More:
Shiny Pokémon Guide | Riolu Location | Dratini Location | Mystery Gifts | Eeveelution Guide | Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle locations | Shiny Locked Pokémon Guide | Guidance from a Yoga Master Walkthrough | Canari Quiz Answers | Riolu Evolution | Unlimited Shiny Pokémon Farming | Swirlix Evolution Guide | Get Well Fennekin Walkthrough | How to catch Zygarde walkthrough | All Mega Evolutions | How to get Froakie | Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokemon Home Compatibility | Friendship Explained | Ranked Battle Season 1 Rewards | Shiny Hunting Methods |