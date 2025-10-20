Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 1 All Pokémon and how to unlock

Wild Zone 1 is the first Wild Zone you’ll unlock in Pokemon Legends Z-A, and is unlocked during the tutorial.

Pokémon Legends Z-A introduces Wild Zones, new in-game areas that contain large amounts of wild Pokémon. While plenty of Pokémon are easy enough to find, others are well hidden, and some require specific circumstances.

We’ve updated this guide with information about the Alpha Pokemon which can be found within Wild Zone 1.

This guide will give you all the information you need to catch every Pokémon in the Wild Zone.

Wild Zone 1 in Pokémon Legends Z-A contains the following Pokémon:

  • Fletchling
  • Scatterbug
  • Pidgey
  • Mareep
  • Weedle
  • Pichu
  • Bunnelby
  • Pidgey (Alpha)
  • Mareep (Alpha)
  • Pichu (Alpha)

Pokemon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 1: All Pokemon Locations

Fletchling
An image of Fletchling in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Fletchling can be found in Wild Zone 1 in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Fletchling will likely be the first Pokémon you find in Wild Zone 1. It spawns near the taxi at the beginning of the area.

Bunnelby
An image of Bunnelby in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Bunnelby can be found in Wild Zone 1 in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Bunnelby can be found in multiple areas in Wild Zone 1, most commonly at the front gate.

Weedle
An image of Weedle in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Weedle can be found in Wild Zone 1 in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Weedle appears near the building in Wild Zone 1, and can also appear in the trees in the area.

Scatterbug
Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 1 All Pokémon and how to unlock
Scatterbug can be found in Wild Zone 1 in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Scatterbug appears regularly in the center of the Wild Zone.

Mareep
Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 1 All Pokémon and how to unlock
Mareep can be found in Wild Zone 1 in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Two Mareep can be found sleeping near the rear gate of Wild Zone 1.

Pidgey
Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 1 All Pokémon and how to unlock
Pidgey can be found in Wild Zone 1 in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Pidgey can be found on the roof, which can be accessed via a ladder. Several Pidgey can spawn in this area.

Pichu
Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 1 All Pokémon and how to unlock
Pichu can be found in Wild Zone 1 in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Pichu can be found at the back of Wild Zone 1 in Pokémon Legends Z-A. One Pichu spawns each day, always in the same position. Pichu is a fleeing Pokémon, meaning that when the Pokémon spots you, it will begin to run. You will generally have one chance to catch it, however, if you knock out Pichu you’ll have a better chance to catch it.

Alpha Pidgey

Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 1 All Pokémon and how to unlock

Wild Zone 1 contains several Alpha Pokemon. Alpha Pidgey appears at the far end of the rooftops, above where Pichu is. This Alpha Pidgey is level 25, making it by far the highest level Pokemon in Wild Zone 1. If you manage to catch it, you’ll be able to evolve it quickly, however it won’t obey you until you play slightly more of the Z-A Royale.

Alpha Mareep
Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 1 All Pokémon and how to unlock

Alpha Mareep can be found in one of the two Mareep slots at random.

Alpha Pichu
Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone 1 All Pokémon and how to unlock

Alpha Pichu appears at random in the same slot as the regular Pichu.