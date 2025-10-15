Pokémon Legends Z-A Shiny Pokémon: Guaranteed Shiny, Shiny odds, where to get the Shiny Charm

Here’s everything you need to know about Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

Shiny Pokémon are incredibly rare versions of normal Pokémon with special coloring.

Shiny Pokémon were originally introduced in Generation 2, and while they’re still hard to find, modern Pokémon games can make it a bit easier with certain methods.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Shiny Pokémon: Shiny Odds

Like with other modern Pokémon games, Shiny Odds in Pokémon Legends Z-A are 1/4096.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Shiny Pokémon: Do Shiny Pokémon appear in the wild?

Yes, Shiny Pokémon will appear in their Shiny coloration in the wild. This was the case in Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu/ Eevee, Pokémon Legends Arceus, and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Not only this, but a special chime will play when a Shiny Pokémon appears in the wild.

Sparkles will also appear when a Shiny Pokémon appears.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Shiny Pokémon: Guaranteed Shiny

Pokémon Legends Z-A, much like Pokémon Legends Arceus, has a guaranteed Shiny Pokémon encounter.

For this one, it’s a Shiny Mareep, and it can be accessed very early in the game. The Shiny Pokémon can be found via the sidequest. Found near Wild Zone 1, you can find the quest giver in the image below.

This quest is very short, and essentially consists of you climbing up the ladder inside Wild Zone 1. For all your effort, you’ll get a Shiny Mareep, which you can evolve into Shiny Flaafy and Shiny Ampharos.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Shiny Pokémon: Shiny charm

Like in previous games, Pokémon Legends Z-A includes the Shiny Charm. This charm, as the name might suggest, makes Pokémon appear more frequently. The Shiny Charm is a reward for completing Mable’s research. Mable’s research is introduced to the player early in the game, and essentially rewards the player for completing missions like catching Pokemon, or engaging in battles.

If you’d like a complete list of all of the rewards for completing Mabel’s research, you can find them in our Mable’s Research guide.