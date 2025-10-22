Pokémon Legends Z-A Shiny Hunting Method: Door method, fast travel method

Looking for Pokémon Legends Z-A Shiny Hunting methods?

Pokémon Legends Z-A has a few different shiny hunting methods, some of which are incredibly easy. Pokémon Legends Z-A doesn’t have any specific in-game mechanics that make Shiny Pokémon appearing more likely (other than the Shiny Charm), but that doesn’t mean there are no ways to increase your odds.

In this guide, we’ll explain the current Shiny Hunting Methods that have been found, and some of the best spots in the map to Shiny Hunt Pokémon.

VGC's Pokémon Legends Z-A Guides

Pokemon Legends Z-A Shiny Hunting: Fast travel method

The most consistent, if somewhat labourous, Shiny Hunting Method in Pokémon Legends Z-A is the fast travel method. The reason this works is that every time you fast-travel, or cause the Pokémon spawns to cycle in Pokémon Legends Z-A, it rerolls the chance of the new Pokémon being Shiny.

Literally all you have to do is find a fast travel spot that is under 50 meters from the spawn you want to Shiny Hunt for, and then continue to fast travel to it over and over. You don’t even necessarily have to check each time if the Shiny Pokémon has spawned, as it won’t disappear.

What makes this method so overpowered is that Shiny Pokémon will only despawn once 10 more Shiny Pokémon appear. In simple terms, the most recent 10 Shiny Pokémon that have appeared in the game will remain where they are until they’re interacted with (caught, battled, knocked out), or an 11th Shiny appears, thus knocking one out of the queue.

After doing this method for an hour, we found 5 Shiny Pokémon between Wild Zones 16 and 5.

Pokemon Legends Z-A Shiny Hunting: Door method

If you’ve been exploring Shiny Hunting in Pokémon Legends Z-A, you’ve probably heard about the door method. This method, as you may have guessed, involves running through certain doors over and over in order to reset spawns in the area.

The most well-known area to be able to do this is in Wild Zone 3. In Wild Zone 3, head to the stairs, and then simply hold down your left stick via whichever means you prefer, be that rubber bands, or simply holding the stick down and turning the controller upside down.

Doing this will reset the spawns for 50 meters around your character, which is roughly the entire Wild Zone. The only Pokémon in this Wild Zone that aren’t caught in this radius are the two Pikachu that spawn at the far end of the Wild Zone.

Not only that, but Pokémon that are on the rooftops to the left of our red marker in the image above are also affected by this Shiny Hunting Method, meaning you can get Shiny Budew, Vivillon, and more, simply take the holovator up to the roof and listen for the Shiny noise.

Pokemon Legends Z-A Shiny Hunting: Bench method

As you can probably guess, this method involves resetting the spawns by using the benches in-game to cycle from day to night. This is slightly slower as it requires watching the day-night cycle cutscene every time, but if you can automate it with a turbo controller, or get good enough to do it without looking, you can quickly cycle all the spawns in the 50-meter radius.