Pokemon Legends Z-A Shiny Charm Grind: Fastest way to get the Shiny Charm

Worried about the Shiny Charm Grind in Pokémon Legends Z-A?

The Shiny Charm is the final reward in Pokémon Legends Z-A, and if you try to earn it via normal means, you’ll likely be playing the game for another 6 months.

With our Shiny Charm Grind method, you can speed up the process immensely, so read on to find out how we did it.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Shiny Charm Grind: How do you get the Shiny Charm?

The Shiny Charm is the final reward from Mable’s research tasks. As you may have noticed when searching through the list of rewards, the Shiny Charm requires you to reach Level 50 by completing research tasks.

You’ll get to Level 49 fairly easily; all you need to do is complete the Pokédex and catch a lot of Pokémon of every type. However, the leap from 49 to 50 could literally take 20 more hours if you don’t use our grinding method.

The final task you’ll have to complete is winning 1000 battles in any format. This means that every win in the Z-A Royale counts as a win, and every battle vs a trainer. To be clear, defeating Pokémon DOES NOT count toward this list, so you can’t just go crazy in a Wild Zone and rack up the points.

In our playthrough, being as completionist as possible, we ended up with around 525 wins naturally, before we began to grind, so as you can see, it’s going to take a lot of work to get past the final hurdle. Thankfully, we’ve found the fastest way to do it.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Shiny Charm Grind: Lucario Extreme Speed method

This method requires a Level 100 Lucario and the move Extreme Speed. Bonus points if it’s an Alpha Lucario, or you have EV and IV trained it. Give the Lucario Extreme Speed, Ice Punch, Thunder Punch, and any other move. The idea behind this method is that Lucario is such a tank, and so fast, that it can knock out most Pokémon in the Z-A Royale in one hit.

Since you’re just going to knock-outs, ignore the challenges in the Z-A Royale, and ignore picking up coins, simply focus on going from trainer to trainer in as little time as possibe. Doing this method it’s possible to knock out upwards of 40 trainers per run through the Z-A Royale, when most players playing normally will only defeat taround 20.

If you’ve cleared an area and can’t find any more trainers, fly to the next Battle Zone and they will have all respawned. Remember, you can use a bench to skip back to night, and run the Z-A Royale again. Doing this will mean that you can get the Shiny Charm in around 1-2 hours rather than 10x that, which it would take doing naturally.

Enjoy super-boosted Shiny odds in the easiest Shiny Hunting game ever.