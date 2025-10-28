Pokémon Legends Z-A Riolu Location: Where to find and evolve Riolu

Looking for Riolu in Pokémon Legends Z-A? This guide will tell you everything you need to find the Riolu location and how to evolve it into Lucario.

Riolu is an extremely popular Generation 4 Pokémon that evolves into Lucario, which is one of the most popular Pokémon ever. In Pokémon Legends Z-A, you’ll be gifted a Lucario later in the game, but you can actually get Riolu, and by extension, Lucario, early in the game via a specific hidden location.

In this guide, we’ll show you exactly where on the map to get Riolu, which you’ll be able to catch as soon as you’re able to visit anywhere you like on the map.

So read on to find out where to find Riolu in Pokémon Legends Z-A and how to evolve it into Lucario.

Riolu Location: Where to find Riolu in Pokémon Legends Z-A

Riolu is available early in the Pokémon Legends Z-A story.

To find Riolu, the in-game weather must be sunny; otherwise, the Pokémon will fail to spawn. Riolu’s PokeDex entry says that it likes high places, so you need to head to the rooftops. Unlike many other Pokémon in Pokémon Legends Z-A, Riolu doesn’t appear in a Wild Zone location and is instead a roaming spawn.

We’ve found one spot on the map that will guarantee a Riolu spawn, as long as it is funny. Head to Wild Zone 3, and then head to the holovator to the left of the Wild Zone. Once you’re on the roof, you can Roto-Glide to the long roof marked on the image below. You’ll see a single Riolu here.

Thankfully, Riolu isn’t going to flee once you begin to battle it, so you’ve got plenty of chances to catch the popular Pokémon. If you fail to catch it, simply rest at a bench until it’s a sunny day again, then try the same method once more.

Riolu Evolution Method: How to evolve Riolu to Lucario in Pokémon Legends Z-A

Riolu is a friendship evolution. Friendship is one of the most confusing mechanics in Pokémon Legends Z-A, because the game doesn’t offer a way for you to track your friendship level with a particular Pokémon.

However, in modern Pokémon games, specifically Pokémon Legends Z-A, there are ways that you can manipulate the friendship level of a Pokémon and force it to get to maximum friendship very quickly. One of the ways to do this is to visit cafes with a Pokémon as the only Pokémon in your party. This will raise your friendship level.

If you’re later in the game and you have a lot of training items, like Carbos, Iron, or Protein, feeding lots of these to your Pokémon will also cause your friendship level to go up. If you have a high enough friendship level with Riolu during the day, you’ll be able to see on your menu that it is ready to evolve into Lucario.