Pokémon Legends Z-A Riolu Location: Where to find Riolu in Pokémon Legends Z-A

Looking for Riolu in Pokémon Legends Z-A? This guide will tell you everything you need to know about Riolu and how to get it.

Riolu, the extremely popular Generation 4 Pokémon, evolves into Lucario, one of the most popular Pokémon ever. While you’ll be gifted a Lucario later in the game, you can actually get Riolu, and by extension, Lucario, early in the game.

In this guide, we’ll show you exactly where on the map to get Riolu, which you’ll be able to catch as soon as you’re able to visit anywhere you like on the map. So read on to find out where to find Riolu in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

Where to find Riolu in Pokémon Legends Z-A

Riolu is available early in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

To find Riolu, the in-game weather must be sunny; otherwise, the Pokémon will fail to spawn. Riolu’s PokeDex entry says that it likes high places, so you need to head to the rooftops. Unlike many other Pokémon in Pokémon Legends Z-A, Riolu doesn’t appear in a Wild Zone and is instead a roaming spawn.

We’ve found one spot on the map that will guarantee a Riolu spawn, as long as it is funny. Head to Wild Zone 3, and then head to the holovator to the left of the Wild Zone. Once you’re on the roof, you can Roto-Glide to the long roof marked on the image below. You’ll see a single Riolu here.

Thankfully, Riolu isn’t going to flee once you begin to battle it, so you’ve got plenty of chances to catch the popular Pokémon. If you fail to catch it, simply rest at a bench until it’s a sunny day again, then try the same method once more.