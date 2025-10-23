Pokemon Legends Z-A Ranked Rewards: Ranked Battle Season 1 Rewards
Here are all the ranked rewards for Pokemon Legends Z-A Ranked Battles
Here are the rewards for the first Ranked Battle Season in Pokémon Legends Z-A.
The first season of Ranked Battle in Pokémon Legends Z-A has begun. This season, which features the debut of Mega Greninja, is available until November 5.
The rewards include special Poké Balls that you can only get in-game via these battles, as well as hard-to-find training items such as the Gold Bottle cap. So read on for our list of all the end-of-season rewards for Season 1 of Ranked Battles in Pokémon Legends Z-A.
Pokémon Legends Z-A Ranked Rewards: How to get Mega Greninja
In order to get Mega Greninja in Pokémon Legends Z-A, you’ll need to reach Rank K in Ranked Battles. This will typically take between 6-10 matches.
Pokémon Legends Z-A Ranked Rewards: End of Season rewards
Rank S
Players who reach at least Rank S in Ranked Battles will receive 1 reward in total.
It is:
- Nugget (x1)
Rank L – R
Players who reach anywhere between Rank L and Rank R in Ranked Battles will receive 2 rewards in total.
They are:
- Seed of Mastery (x1)
- Nugget (x1)
Rank F – K
Players who reach anywhere between Rank F and Rank K in Ranked Battles will receive 4 rewards in total.
They are:
- Bottle Cap (x1)
- Seed of Mastery (x1)
- Nugget (x2)
- Greninjite (received as soon as you reach Rank)
Rank B – E
Players who reach anywhere between Rank B and Rank E in Ranked Battles will receive 9 rewards in total.
They are:
- Sport Ball (x2)
- Gold Bottle Cap (x1)
- Bottle Cap (x2)
- Seed of Mastery (x2)
- Nugget (x2)
Rank A
Players who reach Rank A in Ranked Battles will receive 11 rewards in total.
They are:
- Sport Ball (x3)
- Gold Bottle Cap (x1)
- Bottle Cap (x3)
- Seed of Mastery (x3)
- Big Nugget (x1)