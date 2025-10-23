Pokemon Legends Z-A Ranked Rewards: Ranked Battle Season 1 Rewards

Here are all the ranked rewards for Pokemon Legends Z-A Ranked Battles

Pokemon Legends Z-A Ranked Rewards: Ranked Battle Season 1 Rewards

Here are the rewards for the first Ranked Battle Season in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

The first season of Ranked Battle in Pokémon Legends Z-A has begun. This season, which features the debut of Mega Greninja, is available until November 5.

The rewards include special Poké Balls that you can only get in-game via these battles, as well as hard-to-find training items such as the Gold Bottle cap. So read on for our list of all the end-of-season rewards for Season 1 of Ranked Battles in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

VGC's Pokémon Legends Z-A Guides

Wild Zone Complete Guides:

Wild Zone 1 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 2 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 3 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 4 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 5 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 6 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 7 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 8 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 9 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 10 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 11 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 12 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 13 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 14 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 15 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 16 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 17 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 18 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 19 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 20 Complete Guide

Pokémon Location Guides and More:

Shiny Pokémon Guide | Riolu Location | Dratini Location | Mystery Gifts | Eeveelution Guide | Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle locations | Shiny Locked Pokémon Guide | Guidance from a Yoga Master Walkthrough | Canari Quiz Answers | Riolu Evolution | Unlimited Shiny Pokémon Farming | Swirlix Evolution Guide | Get Well Fennekin Walkthrough | How to catch Zygarde walkthrough | All Mega Evolutions | How to get Froakie |

Pokémon Legends Z-A Ranked Rewards: How to get Mega Greninja

Pokemon Legends Z-A Ranked Rewards: Ranked Battle Season 1 Rewards

In order to get Mega Greninja in Pokémon Legends Z-A, you’ll need to reach Rank K in Ranked Battles. This will typically take between 6-10 matches.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Ranked Rewards: End of Season rewards

Rank S

Players who reach at least Rank S in Ranked Battles will receive 1 reward in total.

It is:

  • Nugget (x1)
Rank L – R

Players who reach anywhere between Rank L and Rank R in Ranked Battles will receive 2 rewards in total.

They are:

  • Seed of Mastery (x1)
  • Nugget (x1)
Rank F – K

Players who reach anywhere between Rank F and Rank K in Ranked Battles will receive 4 rewards in total.

They are:

  • Bottle Cap (x1)
  • Seed of Mastery (x1)
  • Nugget (x2)
  • Greninjite (received as soon as you reach Rank)
Rank B – E

Players who reach anywhere between Rank B and Rank E in Ranked Battles will receive 9 rewards in total.

They are:

  • Sport Ball (x2)
  • Gold Bottle Cap (x1)
  • Bottle Cap (x2)
  • Seed of Mastery (x2)
  • Nugget (x2)
Rank A

Players who reach Rank A in Ranked Battles will receive 11 rewards in total.

They are:

  • Sport Ball (x3)
  • Gold Bottle Cap (x1)
  • Bottle Cap (x3)
  • Seed of Mastery (x3)
  • Big Nugget (x1)
Nintendo Switch Wireless Pro Controller
£49.95£54.99$69.99$99
Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition Deluxe Set
£49.99$59.99$59.99
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair
£44.99£64.61
Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - White
£274.50£309.99$349$349.99$373.79$399.99
Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - Neon Blue/Neon Red
£250£309.99$349.99$349.99$368.99
LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System
£209.99$418.99
Some external links on this page are affiliate links, if you click on our affiliate links and make a purchase we might receive a commission.