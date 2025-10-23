Pokemon Legends Z-A Ranked Rewards: Ranked Battle Season 1 Rewards

Here are the rewards for the first Ranked Battle Season in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

The first season of Ranked Battle in Pokémon Legends Z-A has begun. This season, which features the debut of Mega Greninja, is available until November 5.

The rewards include special Poké Balls that you can only get in-game via these battles, as well as hard-to-find training items such as the Gold Bottle cap. So read on for our list of all the end-of-season rewards for Season 1 of Ranked Battles in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

VGC's Pokémon Legends Z-A Guides

Pokémon Legends Z-A Ranked Rewards: How to get Mega Greninja

In order to get Mega Greninja in Pokémon Legends Z-A, you’ll need to reach Rank K in Ranked Battles. This will typically take between 6-10 matches.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Ranked Rewards: End of Season rewards

Rank S

Players who reach at least Rank S in Ranked Battles will receive 1 reward in total.

It is:

Nugget (x1)

Rank L – R

Players who reach anywhere between Rank L and Rank R in Ranked Battles will receive 2 rewards in total.

They are:

Seed of Mastery (x1)

Nugget (x1)

Rank F – K

Players who reach anywhere between Rank F and Rank K in Ranked Battles will receive 4 rewards in total.

They are:

Bottle Cap (x1)

Seed of Mastery (x1)

Nugget (x2)

Greninjite (received as soon as you reach Rank)

Rank B – E

Players who reach anywhere between Rank B and Rank E in Ranked Battles will receive 9 rewards in total.

They are:

Sport Ball (x2)

Gold Bottle Cap (x1)

Bottle Cap (x2)

Seed of Mastery (x2)

Nugget (x2)

Rank A

Players who reach Rank A in Ranked Battles will receive 11 rewards in total.

They are: