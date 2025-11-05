Pokémon Legends Z-A Ranked Battles Season 2 Rewards and start time

Pokémon Legends Z-A Ranked Battles Season 2 starts this week.

The Pokémon Company has confirmed that Pokémon Legends Z-A Ranked Battles Season 2 will begin on Thursday, 6 November 2025, at 06:00 UTC to Wednesday, 26 November 2025, at 05:59 UTC.

In this guide, we’ve explained all the Pokémon Legends Z-A Ranked Battles Season 2 rewards and how to get Mega Delphox, which will debut in this season.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Ranked Battles Season 2 Ranked Battles Season 2 Rewards

Ranked Battles Season 2 rewards include the following:

Rank A

Dream Ball ×3

Gold Bottle Cap ×1

Bottle Cap ×3

Seed of Mastery ×3

Big Nugget ×1

Rank B to Rank E

Dream Ball ×2

Gold Bottle Cap ×1

Bottle Cap ×2

Seed of Mastery ×2

Nugget ×2

Rank F to Rank K

Bottle Cap ×1

Seed of Mastery ×1

Nugget ×2

Rank L to Rank R

Seed of Mastery ×1

Nugget ×1

Rank S and Below

Nugget ×1

How to get Mega Delphox

Players will earn Mega Delphoxite by reaching Rank S.

As a bonus, The Pokémon Company has confirmed that Greninjite—the Mega Stone required to Mega Evolve Greninja—will also be redistributed as a promotion reward for reaching Rank Y.

In order to get Delphox, players will have to catch Fennekin, which is available in Wild Zone 18.

Reaching either rank will only take a few matches, as they are relatively low.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Ranked Battles Season 2 Eligible Pokémon

According to The Pokémon Company;

“Eligible Pokémon for Ranked Battles Season 2 include Lumiose Pokédex No. 001–229. You can register Pokémon from Lv. 1 to Lv. 100, but all Pokémon will automatically be set to Lv. 50 during battles. Regional forms are allowed, but only one Pokémon of the same species may be used in battle.”

This means that Zygarde is still banned during this season.