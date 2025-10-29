Here are the Pokémon Legends Z-A Ranked Battles Season 2 Rewards.

The second season of Ranked Battle in Pokémon Legends Z-A will begin next month. This season, which features the debut of Mega Delphox, is available from Thursday, 6 November 2025, at 06:00 UTC to Wednesday, 26 November 2025, at 05:59 UTC according to The Pokémon Company.

The rewards include special Poké Balls that you can only get in-game via these battles, as well as hard-to-find training items such as the Gold Bottle cap. The Pokémon Company has also confirmed that players who missed out on Greninjite will be able to earn it in Season 2.

So read on for our list the Pokémon Legends Z-A Ranked Battles Season 2 Rewards.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Ranked Battles Season 2 Rewards

Ranked Battles Season 2 rewards include the following:

Rank A

Dream Ball ×3

Gold Bottle Cap ×1

Bottle Cap ×3

Seed of Mastery ×3

Big Nugget ×1

Rank B to Rank E

Dream Ball ×2

Gold Bottle Cap ×1

Bottle Cap ×2

Seed of Mastery ×2

Nugget ×2

Rank F to Rank K

Bottle Cap ×1

Seed of Mastery ×1

Nugget ×2

Rank L to Rank R

Seed of Mastery ×1

Nugget ×1

Rank S and Below

Nugget ×1Pokemon Legends Z-A Ranked Rewards: Ranked Battle Season 1 Rewards

Pokémon Legends Z-A Ranked Battles Season 2: How to get Mega Delphox

Players will earn Mega Delphoxite by reaching Rank S.

As a bonus, The Pokémon Company has confirmed that Greninjite—the Mega Stone required to Mega Evolve Greninja—will also be redistributed as a promotion reward for reaching Rank Y.

Reaching either rank will only take a few matches, as they are relatively low.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Ranked Battles Season 2 Eligible Pokémon

According to The Pokémon Company;

“Eligible Pokémon for Ranked Battles Season 2 include Lumiose Pokédex No. 001–229. You can register Pokémon from Lv. 1 to Lv. 100, but all Pokémon will automatically be set to Lv. 50 during battles. Regional forms are allowed, but only one Pokémon of the same species may be used in battle.”

This means that Zygarde is still banned during this season.