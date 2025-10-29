Pokémon Legends Z-A Ranked Battles Season 2 Rewards
The Pokémon Company has revealed the Pokémon Legends Z-A Ranked Battles Season 2 rewards.
Here are the Pokémon Legends Z-A Ranked Battles Season 2 Rewards.
The second season of Ranked Battle in Pokémon Legends Z-A will begin next month. This season, which features the debut of Mega Delphox, is available from Thursday, 6 November 2025, at 06:00 UTC to Wednesday, 26 November 2025, at 05:59 UTC according to The Pokémon Company.
The rewards include special Poké Balls that you can only get in-game via these battles, as well as hard-to-find training items such as the Gold Bottle cap. The Pokémon Company has also confirmed that players who missed out on Greninjite will be able to earn it in Season 2.
So read on for our list the Pokémon Legends Z-A Ranked Battles Season 2 Rewards.
Pokémon Legends Z-A Wild Zone Complete Guides:
Wild Zone 1 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 2 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 3 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 4 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 5 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 6 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 7 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 8 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 9 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 10 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 11 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 12 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 13 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 14 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 15 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 16 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 17 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 18 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 19 Complete Guide | Wild Zone 20 Complete Guide
Pokémon Location Guides and More:
Shiny Pokémon Guide | Riolu Location | Dratini Location | Mystery Gifts | Eeveelution Guide | Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle locations | Shiny Locked Pokémon Guide | Guidance from a Yoga Master Walkthrough | Canari Quiz Answers | Riolu Evolution | Unlimited Shiny Pokémon Farming | Swirlix Evolution Guide | Get Well Fennekin Walkthrough | How to catch Zygarde walkthrough | All Mega Evolutions | How to get Froakie | Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokemon Home Compatibility | Friendship Explained | Ranked Battle Season 1 Rewards | Shiny Hunting Methods |
Pokémon Legends Z-A Ranked Battles Season 2 Rewards
Ranked Battles Season 2 rewards include the following:
Rank A
- Dream Ball ×3
- Gold Bottle Cap ×1
- Bottle Cap ×3
- Seed of Mastery ×3
- Big Nugget ×1
Rank B to Rank E
- Dream Ball ×2
- Gold Bottle Cap ×1
- Bottle Cap ×2
- Seed of Mastery ×2
- Nugget ×2
Rank F to Rank K
- Bottle Cap ×1
- Seed of Mastery ×1
- Nugget ×2
Rank L to Rank R
- Seed of Mastery ×1
- Nugget ×1
Rank S and Below
- Nugget ×1Pokemon Legends Z-A Ranked Rewards: Ranked Battle Season 1 Rewards
Pokémon Legends Z-A Ranked Battles Season 2: How to get Mega Delphox
- Players will earn Mega Delphoxite by reaching Rank S.
As a bonus, The Pokémon Company has confirmed that Greninjite—the Mega Stone required to Mega Evolve Greninja—will also be redistributed as a promotion reward for reaching Rank Y.
Reaching either rank will only take a few matches, as they are relatively low.
Pokémon Legends Z-A Ranked Battles Season 2 Eligible Pokémon
According to The Pokémon Company;
“Eligible Pokémon for Ranked Battles Season 2 include Lumiose Pokédex No. 001–229. You can register Pokémon from Lv. 1 to Lv. 100, but all Pokémon will automatically be set to Lv. 50 during battles. Regional forms are allowed, but only one Pokémon of the same species may be used in battle.”
This means that Zygarde is still banned during this season.