Pokémon Legends Z-A Pre-Order Bonus guide: All of the pre-order bonuses for Pokémon Legends Z-A

Pokémon Legends Z-A is out next month, and ahead of release, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have announced multiple pre-order bonuses.

Whether you’re planning on getting the game digitally or physically, and where in the world you’re located, makes a huge difference to which items will be available to you.

In this guide, we’ve broken down the pre-order bonuses for Pokémon Legends Z-A on both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.

Pokémon Legends Z-A will be released on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on October 16.

Last week, VGC published our hands-on report from an hour with the new game.

“When a new traditional Pokémon RPG is released, fans typically know what they’re getting into. Sure, there will be new Pokémon to surprise them, and perhaps the gym formula will be refreshed, but it won’t blow their mind. The most exciting thing about Pokémon Legends Z-A is that we have absolutely no idea what’s left to discover in the final game, and we can’t wait to find out.”

Digital – All Regions

For digital pre-orders of the game, Game Freak is offering two early purchase rewards. These rewards must be claimed by February 28, 2026, or you will no longer have access to them.

The first reward will be accessible via the in-game Mystery Gift option, which returns from previous Pokémon games. This reward will be the Pokémon Ralts and the item Gardevoirite. Gardevoirite is the item needed to evolve Gardevoir into Mega Gardevoir. While Ralts will be attainable via normal gameplay, it’s not currently known if the Gardevoirite will be, making this an item players should grab as soon as they can.

The second early purchase bonus is a code for 100 Poké Balls, which will be sent to all players who pre-order the game. Players will receive the code via a notification on their console. Players who pre-order the game physically may receive a physical code depending on which retailer they visit.

Pokemon Legends Z-A US Pre-Order Bonuses

Players who pre-order Pokémon Legends Z-A from the Pokémon Center in the US will receive one of three random pins, featuring the game’s starter Pokémon, Chikorita, Tepig, or Totodile. These pins have a retail value of $14.99 if purchased separately on The Pokémon Center US site.

Previously, players who pre-ordered the game would receive one of three random Sitting Cuties plush toys of the same three starter Pokémon, but this promotion is no longer being offered.

Pre-ordering the game at Walmart in the US will give players one of three pins of the game’s starter Pokémon. This offer is being offered online and in some stores, though availability may vary.

Best Buy in the US is offering one of the most unique and sought-after pre-order bonuses for players. Pre-ordering Pokémon Legends Z-A at Best Buy will net players an exclusive Pokémon Legends Z-A playmat. It’s currently unknown if this item will be sold separately. Best Buy Rewards members will also get a free month of Nintendo Switch Online.

At GameStop, players will receive the Trench Coat & Pants in-game outfit for pre-ordering the game.

UK

Players who pre-order Pokémon Legends Z-A from the Pokémon Center in the UK will receive one of three random pins, featuring the game’s starter Pokémon, Chikorita, Tepig, or Totodile. These pins have a retail value of £9.99 if purchased separately on The Pokémon Center UK site.

Previously, players who pre-ordered the game would receive one of three random Sitting Cuties plush toys of the same three starter Pokémon, but this promotion is no longer being offered.

The My Nintendo Store has the biggest variety of bundles and pre-order items available across every retailer. Firstly, the store is offering several Bonus With Purchase bundles that include things like Mega Charizard figures, an umbrella, hats, mugs, and more. On top of that, every pre-order will include a figurine of Totodile, Tepig, and Chikorita that won’t be sold separately.

The bundles are:

Champion’s Choice Bundle

Pokemon Legends Z-A (Switch or Switch 2)

Mega Charizard X and Mega Charizard Y Figure

Umbrella featuring Mega Pokémon

Mug featuring the starter Pokémon

Mega Logo hat

Pin collection featuring the game’s starters.

Mega Evolution Bundle

Pokemon Legends Z-A (Switch or Switch 2)

Mega Charizard X and Mega Charizard Y Figure

Pin collection featuring the game’s starters.

Trainer Bundle

Pokemon Legends Z-A (Switch or Switch 2)

Umbrella featuring Mega Pokémon

Mug featuring the starter Pokémon

Mega Logo hat

Players who pre-order the game at ShopTo will receive a set of stickers featuring Mega Evolved Pokémon.

Players who pre-order the game at ShopTo will receive a set of stickers featuring Mega Evolved Pokémon.