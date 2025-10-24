Pokémon Legends Z-A Pokémon Home Compatibility Explained

When will Pokémon Legends Z-A Pokémon Home Compatibility be released?

Pokémon Legends Z-A Pokémon Home Compatibility is one of the biggest questions that fans are asking now that they’ve spent some time Shiny hunting in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

In this guide, we’ll explain what you can expect from Pokémon Legends Z-A Pokémon Home Compatibility, when it’s likely to be released, and how it will affect other Pokémon games.

So read on to find out everything you need to know about Pokémon Legends Z-A Pokémon Home Compatibility.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Pokémon Home Compatibility release date

Pokémon says that Pokémon Legends Z-A Pokémon Home Compatibility will be available in 2026.

While there is no firm date for Pokémon Legends Z-A Pokémon Home Compatibility, it’s possible it will be announced in February as part of the annual Pokémon Day celebrations.

In a post to the Legends Z-A website, The Pokémon Company has said;

“Connectivity between Pokémon Legends: Z-A and Pokémon HOME is scheduled to become available in 2026. Once you’ve linked this title to Pokémon Home, you’ll be able to transfer Pokémon from Pokémon Legends: Z-A to Pokémon Home and bring select Pokémon from past games to Lumiose City. Enjoy adventuring in Lumiose City even more alongside a variety of Pokémon!”

Crucially, The Pokémon Company has warned that ” Pokémon cannot be transferred from Pokémon Legends: Z-A to previous titles in the Pokémon video game series.​”

It’s also said that “If you transfer a Pokémon from a previous title to Pokémon Legends: Z-A, you will no longer be able to transfer it to previous video games in the Pokémon series.”

Pokémon Legends Z-A Pokémon Home Compatibility eligible Pokémon

The Pokémon Company has said that “Pokémon you’ll be able to transfer to each game via Pokémon Home are limited to Pokémon that can appear in those games,” which means no Pokémon beyond the current Pokedex, and Pokémon introduced in the forthcoming DLC, will be eligible.