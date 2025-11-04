Mystery Gift codes return in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

Mystery Gift codes are ways for The Pokémon Company to distribute exclusive items and Pokémon to players for free, usually for a limited time.

There are already some Mystery Gift codes for players to redeem in Pokémon Legends Z-A, and there will be more to come.

We’ll be updating this list of Pokémon Legends Z-A Mystery Gift Codes as and when new codes are published, but for now, check out our guide to see if you’re missing any of them.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mystery Gift Codes

Ralts & Gardevoirite

October 16 2025 – February 28 2026

The first Mystery Gift code that is available in Pokémon Legends Z-A is Ralts and the Gadevoirite Mega Stone. Both Ralts and Gardevoirite are accessible in the game without the Mystery Gift, but this is a way to get them quicker. This gift is also an extremely cheap way to get the Gardevoirite Stone.

Pokémon Center Birthday Distribution – Audino

Japan, Taiwan, Singapore: November 2025 – October 31 2026

Players who visit Pokémon Centers in the region before October 31 2026, can receive a special Audino in a Cherish ball via Mystery Gift code. It knows one move: Celebrate.

Via Serebii

Pokémon Center Kagawa Opening – Slowpoke

Japan: October 24 2025 – November 30 2025

Players who visit Pokémon Centers in Japan can receive a Mystery Gift code to redeem for a special Slowpoke in a Cherish Ball. This is to celebrate the opening of the Pokémon Center in Kagawa.

Via Serebii

Pre-order bonus Pokémon Legends Z-A Mystery Gift Codes

Mega Dimension pre-order – Available October 16 2025 – February 28 , 2026. Purchase Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC before February 28, and you’ll get a code for a Lure Ball , a Fast Ball , a Level Ball , and a Heavy Ball .



How to redeem Mystery Gifts

Here’s how you redeem Mystery Gift codes using the mystery gifts feature in Pokémon Legends Z-A is simple:

Make sure your Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2 is connected online

Open the menu

Head to the Link Play menu.

Click on the mystery gift

Click on the method you want to receive your mystery gift

It’s all yours!

If you want to find out which Mystery Gifts you’ve already redeemed, simply click the Check Mystery Gift menu, and the game will tell you which gifts you’ve redeemed.