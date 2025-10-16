Pokemon Legends Z-A Mystery Gift Codes: All Mystery Gifts and Mystery Gift codes

Pokémon Legends Z-A marks the return of the Mystery Gift codes. Pokémon Legends Z-A mystery gift codes give players special Pokémon, exclusive items, and occasionally, access to limited-time events.

To kick off the Pokémon Legends Z-A era, The Pokémon Company has already begun publishing Mystery Gifts that you’ll be able to redeem as soon as you get your hands on the new game.

We’ll be updating this list of Pokémon Legends Z-A Gift Codes as and when new codes are published, but for now, check out our guide to see if you’re missing any of them.

Active Pokémon Legends Z-A Mystery Gifts

Ralts & Gardevoirite

October 16 2025 – February 28 2026

The first Mystery Gift that is available in Pokémon Legends Z-A is Ralts and the Gadevoirite Mega Stone. Both Ralts and Gardevoirite are accessible in the game without the Mystery Gift, but this is a way to get them quicker.

How to redeem Mystery Gift Codes

Redeeming mystery gift codes in Pokémon Legends Z-A is simple:

Make sure your Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2 is connected online

Open the menu

Head to the Link Play menu.

Click on the mystery gift

Click on the method you want to receive your mystery gift

It’s all yours!

Pre-order bonus Pokémon Legends Z-A Mystery Gift Codes