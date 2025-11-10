How to get Mega Greninja in Pokémon Legends Z-A

Wondering how to get Mega Greninja?

Mega Greninja was originally only available via Ranked Battles Season 1, but now that Season 1 is over, how do you get the Mega Evolved Pokémon?

In this guide, we’ll explain how to get Mega Greninja, as well as where to find Froakie, and provide tips on Shiny Hunting the Pokémon.

How to get Mega Greninja

Mega Greninja is currently only obtainable via Ranked Battles.

If you’re wondering how to get Mega Greninja as part of your Pokedex, or wondering where to get the Mega Stone for Greninja, you need to head only. The only way to get Mega Greninja’s mega stone, Greninjite, is as a reward from Z-A Royale Ranked Battles.

In this mode, four players will face each other, with the goal being to knock out your opponents’ Pokémon, while keeping your Pokémon alive. At the end of the match, you’ll be rank 1-4, with the ranks determining how many rank points you’ll get. Even if you finish in fourth place, you’ll earn some progress towards increasing your overall rank.

To get Mega Greninja, you need to reach Rank Y during the Ranked Battles Season 2. For more information about Ranked Battles, including all of the rewards that are currently on offer in the mode, you can check out our dedicated guide.

How to get Mega Greninja: Froakie Location

Once you have your Greninjite, you’re going to need a Greninja to use it on. Greninja is the final evolution of Froakie. Froakie is a Pokémon that is available in the wild, an as part of a quest. To find Froakie in the wild, and for tips on how to shiny hunt it, check out our dedicated guide.

Once you have your Greninja and your Greninjite, simply give the item to the Pokémon to hold, and you’ll have your Mega Greninja.