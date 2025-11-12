Game Freak has confirmed that Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimensions DLC is coming next month.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimensions DLC will introduce new Mega Evolutions and bring back some fan-favourite Pokémon.

In this Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimensions DLC guide, we’ll share everything we know so far about the DLC, and what you can get from purchasing Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimensions DLC right now.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC Release Date

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC will be released on December 10, 2025

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC takes place after the story of Pokémon Legends Z-A. Game Freak has confirmed that players will have to complete the DLC in order to play the new missions.

According to The Pokémon Company, “Your Lumiose City story continues with Mega Dimension, an upcoming DLC adventure for the Pokémon Legends: Z-A game.”

While the narrative of the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC hasn’t been announced, Hoopa’s ability to open portals to new worlds opens the DLC up to being about virtually anything.

While Hoopa was included in the data of Pokémon X and Y, the Pokemon, the Pokémon’s other form, Hoopa Unbound, debuted in Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimensions DLC Price

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension will cost $29.99/£24.99

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC Story

The Pokémon Company has provided the following plot for the upcoming Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC;

“Spatial distortions have suddenly appeared throughout Lumiose City! These distortions appear to connect to a mysterious space, but the true nature of this strange phenomenon is unknown. It’s up to you and your friends in Team MZ to investigate.”

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC New Pokémon

Hoopa will return as part of the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC, Mega Dimension, and it’s expected to be joined by many other returning favourites.

From the newest trailer for the DLC, many Pokémon, including Cubone, Mr Rhyme, Naclstack, Golisopod and more have been confirmed to return.

The three Hoen starters, Treeko, Torchic, and Mudkip, also received Mega Evolutions in Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. Mega Sceptile, Mega Blaziken, and Mega Swampert are all missing from Pokémon Legends Z-A. Since the Hoen Megas, Mewtwo and Diance are the only currently missing Mega Evolved Pokémon, it’s likely that they will appear.

Rayquaza, Kyogre, and Groudon may also appear. Each of which received a special form in the Ruby and Sapphire remakes on the 3DS. Due to the concept of the DLC, being that Hoopa can sprout portals to other dimensions, it really gives Game Freak the license to do whatever it wants, and potentially include the Hoen Pokémon, or a small portion of Hoen itself.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC Mega Evolutions

As shown in the trailer for the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC, new Mega Evolved Pokémon will be introduced. This was revealed via a series of Mega Stones that quickly whizzed towards the screen.

Mega Raichu X, Mega Raichu Y, Mega Chimecho, and Mega Baxcalibur have been announced, with more expected to follow.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC Legendary Pokémon

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC is expected to bring with it several Legendary Pokémon that are missing from the base game.

The missing-in-action Diancie can now be acquired in-game.

Players can access the Mega Diancie mission by acquiring Dianicite via the Mystery Gift option in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

According to The Pokémon Company, “Once Trainers have claimed their Diancite via Mystery Gift, they can visit the Looker Bureau, where Mimi the Espurr—Emma’s partner Pokémon—will take a special interest in the Mega Stone, setting an extra side mission in motion.

“Completing this mission allows players to add Diancie to their team, then use the Diancite stone to Mega Evolve it into Mega Diancie, unveiling its radiant Mega Evolution in battle.”