Looking for the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension release time?

The first expansion for Pokémon Legends Z-A, Mega Dimension, will be released today. The expansion will see players encounter new Mega Evolved Pokémon, classic Legendary Pokémon and new characters.

But the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension release time hasn’t been made entirely clear by The Pokémon Company. In this Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension release time guide, we’ll tell you when the DLC is likely to launch, and what you’ll need to do before you can start Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension takes place after the story of Pokémon Legends Z-A. Game Freak has confirmed that players will have to complete the DLC in order to play the new missions.

So read on to find out all you need to know about the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension release time, and when it’ll be available in your region.

What time does Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension release?

Based on previous Pokémon DLC release times, Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension will be released at:

1 AM UK

2 AM CEST

5 PM PT

8 PM ET

10 AM JST

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension price

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension will cost $29.99/£24.99

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension will introduce multiple new Mega Pokémon, such as Mega Lucario Z, Mega Zeraora, and more.

When Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension is released, players will have to update their game file, as the DLC is deployed as an in-game update, rather than something that you have to download from the eShop.

Due to this, the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension release time can fluctuate between players, however, based on previous expansion releases in the franchise, we expect the update to begin rolling out around the time we’ve listed above.

We recommend purchasing the Pokémon Legends: Z-A Mega Dimension DLC well ahead of the release time to have the best chance of the DLC rolling out smoothly.