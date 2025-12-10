Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension New Pokemon

Every new and returning Pokemon in Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension 

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension New Pokemon

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension is out now, and brings with it over 100 returning Pokémon to the series.

In this Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension New Pokémon guide, we’ll list every returning Pokémon that we come across in our adventure, as well as how to catch and where to catch them.

We’ll also highlight new Mega Evolved Pokémon when we reach them.

Note: This list will be updated as we play through the game.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension New Pokémon

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension New Pokemon

Note: This list will be updated as we play through the game. 

Mankey – 001

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension New Pokemon

Primape – 002

Annihilape – 003

Meowth – 004

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension New Pokemon

Meowth can be found in the Hyperspace Lumiose distortion near the Saison Canal.

Persian- 005

??? – 006

??? – 007

??? – 008

Cubone – 009

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension New Pokemon

Cubone can be found in Hyperspace Lumiose while exploring a Normal-type portal.

Marowak – 010

???

???

???

Gimmighoul – 035

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension New Pokemon

Gimmighoul is a Gift Pokémon in Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension. Find out where to get Gimmighoul here.

Gholdengo – 036

???

???

???

Wimpod – 062

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension New Pokemon

Golisopod – 063

More to follow…

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension New Mega Evolutions

This list will contain all of the newly discovered Mega Evolutions in Mega Dimension.

Mega Absol Z

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension New Pokemon

You can get the Mega Stone for Mega Absol Z as part of the main quest.

More to follow…

Nintendo Switch Wireless Pro Controller
£47.99£54.99$69.99$94.99
Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition Deluxe Set
£49.99$59.99$59.99
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair
£62.10£65.69$108.58
Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - White
£272£309.99$349$349.99$369.99$399.99
Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - Neon Blue/Neon Red
£277.49£309.99$349.99$349.99$365
Nintendo Switch 2
£385£395.99$449$449$449.99
Some external links on this page are affiliate links, if you click on our affiliate links and make a purchase we might receive a commission.