Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension New Pokemon

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension is out now, and brings with it over 100 returning Pokémon to the series.

In this Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension New Pokémon guide, we’ll list every returning Pokémon that we come across in our adventure, as well as how to catch and where to catch them.

We’ll also highlight new Mega Evolved Pokémon when we reach them.

Note: This list will be updated as we play through the game.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension New Pokémon

Mankey – 001

Primape – 002

Annihilape – 003

Meowth – 004

Meowth can be found in the Hyperspace Lumiose distortion near the Saison Canal.

Persian- 005

??? – 006

??? – 007

??? – 008

Cubone – 009

Cubone can be found in Hyperspace Lumiose while exploring a Normal-type portal.

Marowak – 010

???

???

???

Gimmighoul – 035

Gimmighoul is a Gift Pokémon in Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension. Find out where to get Gimmighoul here.

Gholdengo – 036

???

???

???

Wimpod – 062

Golisopod – 063

More to follow…

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension New Mega Evolutions

This list will contain all of the newly discovered Mega Evolutions in Mega Dimension.

Mega Absol Z

You can get the Mega Stone for Mega Absol Z as part of the main quest.

More to follow…