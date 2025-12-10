Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension New Mega Evolutions
Every new Mega Evolution in Pokemon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension
Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension is out now, and brings with it many new Mega Evolutions.
In this Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension New Mega Evolutions guide, we’ll list all of the new Mega Evolutions and explain how to get them.
Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension has only just been released, so we are working on this guide in real-time. Check back for more and more information on Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension new Mega Evolutions.
This list contains all new Mega Evolutions.
Note: This list will be updated as we play through the game.
Mega Raichu X
Mega Raichu Y
Mega Chimeco
Mega Absol Z
You can get the Mega Stone for Mega Absol Z as part of the main quest.
Mega Staraptor
You’ll get the Mega Stone for Mega Staraptor during the main quest.
Mega Garchomp Z
Mega Lucario Z
Mega Heatran
You’ll get the Mega Stone for Mega Heatran during the main quest.
Mega Darkrai
Mega Golurk
Mega Meowstic
You’ll get the Mega Stone for Mega Meowstic during the main quest.
Mega Crabominable
Mega Crabominable can be found during a side mission. You’ll have to fight two of them to progress.
Mega Magearna
Mega Zeraora
Mega Scovillain
Mega Glimmora
Mega Baxcalibur
Mega Tatsugiri
More to follow…