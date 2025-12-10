Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension is out now, and brings with it many new Mega Evolutions.

In this Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension New Mega Evolutions guide, we’ll list all of the new Mega Evolutions and explain how to get them.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension has only just been released, so we are working on this guide in real-time. Check back for more and more information on Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension new Mega Evolutions.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension New Mega Evolutions

This list contains all new Mega Evolutions.

Note: This list will be updated as we play through the game.

Mega Raichu X

Mega Raichu Y

Mega Chimeco

Mega Absol Z

You can get the Mega Stone for Mega Absol Z as part of the main quest.

Mega Staraptor

You’ll get the Mega Stone for Mega Staraptor during the main quest.

Mega Garchomp Z

Mega Lucario Z

Mega Heatran

You’ll get the Mega Stone for Mega Heatran during the main quest.

Mega Darkrai

Mega Golurk

Mega Meowstic

You’ll get the Mega Stone for Mega Meowstic during the main quest.

Mega Crabominable

Mega Crabominable can be found during a side mission. You’ll have to fight two of them to progress.

Mega Magearna

Mega Zeraora

Mega Scovillain

Mega Glimmora

Mega Baxcalibur

Mega Tatsugiri

More to follow…