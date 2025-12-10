Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension Legendary Pokémon
Here’s every Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension
Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension is out now, and has reintroduced many Legendary Pokémon that were missing from Pokémon Legends Z-A.
In this Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension Legendary Pokémon guide, we’ll list every Legendary Pokémon in the DLC, and explain how to get them.
This guide covering Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension Legendary Pokémon will obviously contain spoilers, as the majority of these Legendary Pokémon can be found in the post-game.
Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension Legendary Pokémon
Note: This guide will be updated as we discover the location of the game’s Legendary Pokémon.
Heatran
You will encounter Heatran as part of the main story.
Volcanion
Location to be confirmed…
Cobalion
Location to be confirmed…
Terrakion
Location to be confirmed…
Virizion
Location to be confirmed…
Keldeo
Location to be confirmed…
Meloetta
Location to be confirmed…
Genesect
Location to be confirmed…
Hoopa
Location to be confirmed…
Marshadow
Location to be confirmed…
Meltan
Location to be confirmed…
Melmetal
Location to be confirmed…
Darkrai
You’ll encounter Darkrai in the final mission of the main story.
Latias
Location to be confirmed…
Latios
Location to be confirmed…
Kyogre
Location to be confirmed…
Groudon
Location to be confirmed…
Rayquaza
Location to be confirmed…
Magearna
Location to be confirmed…
Zeraora
Location to be confirmed…