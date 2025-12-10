Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension Legendary Pokémon

Here’s every Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension Legendary Pokémon

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension is out now, and has reintroduced many Legendary Pokémon that were missing from Pokémon Legends Z-A.

In this Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension Legendary Pokémon guide, we’ll list every Legendary Pokémon in the DLC, and explain how to get them.

This guide covering Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension Legendary Pokémon will obviously contain spoilers, as the majority of these Legendary Pokémon can be found in the post-game.

Note: This guide will be updated as we discover the location of the game’s Legendary Pokémon.

Heatran

You will encounter Heatran as part of the main story.

Volcanion

Location to be confirmed…

Cobalion

Location to be confirmed…

Terrakion

Location to be confirmed…

Virizion

Location to be confirmed…

Keldeo

Location to be confirmed…

Meloetta

Location to be confirmed…

Genesect

Location to be confirmed…

Hoopa

Location to be confirmed…

Marshadow

Location to be confirmed…

Meltan

Location to be confirmed…

Melmetal

Location to be confirmed…

Darkrai

You’ll encounter Darkrai in the final mission of the main story.

Latias

Location to be confirmed…

Latios

Location to be confirmed…

Kyogre

Location to be confirmed…

Groudon

Location to be confirmed…

Rayquaza

Location to be confirmed…

Magearna

Location to be confirmed…

Zeraora

Location to be confirmed…

